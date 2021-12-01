IMPD: 2 officers stabbed, suspect shot on north side of Indianapolis early Wednesday

Two Indianapolis police officers were stabbed early Wednesday morning during an attack near a residential area on the north side of Indianapolis, according to law enforcement officials.

The officers shot and wounded the man after they were stabbed, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release, and both the officers and the man were in stable condition early Wednesday.

A police report filed in the case indicates a 20-year-old man was arrested and is facing two preliminary charges of attempted murder.

LaSalle Street murders: They took place 50 years ago. Here's a look at the infamous house now.

The stabbing occurred shortly after officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue, a neighborhood near East 38th Street and Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, shortly after 1 a.m.

Police said two officers encountered a man "who reported another individual was harassing him." The officers told the man they'd try to find the person, police said, and, as they turned and walked away, were stabbed by the man who reported the alleged harassment.

"The male was armed with multiple knives which have been recovered at the scene," police said in a statement. "The two officers discharged their service weapons striking the suspect."

Both officers were taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition, and suspect shot by police was at Methodist Hospital and in stable condition as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

No other people were injured during the incident, police said.

Indiana: Rushville police shoot and kill man suspected in Kennard homeowner's death

Multiple officers had body-worn cameras, which were activated at the time of the stabbing and shooting, and the IMPD Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct the criminal investigation.

The officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave, standard procedure in an officer involved shooting investigation. A separate administrative investigation is being conducted by IMPD Internal Affairs.

Story continues

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will be consulted throughout the investigation, police said.

No additional information about the incident has been released.

Contact Lawrence Andrea at 317-775-4313 or landrea@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @lawrencegandrea.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis officers stabbed, suspect shot on north side Wednesday