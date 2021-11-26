IMPD: 4 children hurt, both drivers arrested in south-side Indianapolis crash early Friday

A man and a woman are in custody on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated after a two-car crash on the south side of Indianapolis injured four children early Friday morning, according to police.

The crash near the intersection of South Meridian Street and Troy Avenue just before 2:15 a.m. critically injured two of the children and left the other two in serious condition, according to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police spokesperson. They were taken to an area hospital.

Two adults were in the car with the kids at the time of the crash, and one person was in the other car, Officer Genae Cook, the spokesperson, said. The drivers of the cars, a 21-year-old man and 44-year-old woman were arrested and booked into Marion County Jail on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, records show. Police have not publicly identified the drivers.

Police early Friday did not provide details of the crash, including what led up to the collision.

No information about the adults' conditions or the children injured has been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

