IMPD allege drug deal gone wrong led to fatal shooting on Indy's north side in November

An argument, struggle and attempted robbery during a drug deal led up to the fatal shooting of a man on Indianapolis’ north side in November, according to investigators.

A spare tire assisted police in charging a man they believe killed Carlos Hale, 30, while he sat in the passenger side of a car.

Hale's Dodge Challenger was parked in a lot near the intersection of 38th and Meridian streets on Nov. 9. Marion County prosecutors on Wednesday charged Thomas Watson with murder and armed robbery in connection with Hale’s death.

A woman at the scene told police she was driving the Challenger and that she and Hale left his home in Avon when he told her to drive to a business on Indianapolis’ north side, according to investigators.

Hale talked on the phone with someone as they drove and the woman parked their vehicle next to a black Porsche SUV, she told police.

Hale told the person on the phone he did not recognize the vehicle because it had a “doughnut tire” and the woman overheard a man on the phone say he cracked a rim on his vehicle the night before, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police she heard a drug deal taking place between Hale and two men standing next to the passenger side door of the Dodge Challenger. She recognized one of the men as “Thomas,” according to investigators.

The woman heard Hale agree on a price for the drugs, then she watched as “Thomas” and the unknown man try to take the drugs from Hale after an argument, according to the affidavit.

The woman heard gunshots in the vehicle then got out and ran. She told police she wasn’t sure which direction the black Porsche SUV went after the shooting.

During the investigation, the woman identified Watson from a photo and told police he was the person Hale was on the phone with the night of the shooting.

In January, detectives received information on the possible location of the black Porsche SUV and linked the address to Watson’s girlfriend at the time.

Detectives found the vehicle at Waston’s girlfriend’s stepfather’s home in Crawfordsville inside a pole barn. The stepfather told investigators Watson had dropped the Porsche off a few months prior and asked to store it there for an insurance claim, according to the affidavit.

The man was unsure of the exact date Watson dropped the vehicle off. Investigators said the Porsche had a spare rim and tire on it that was painted black to conceal the original red color of the rim.

While Watson is facing charges of murder, police are not searching for additional suspects in connection with Hale’s death, according to IMPD.

“We are not attempting to locate any additional people,” Lt. Shane Foley via email. “We do not have any additional information to provide regarding the case.”

Hale was born in Chicago and moved to Indianapolis in 1998, where he played basketball for George Washington Middle School, according to his obituary.

Hale completed his secondary education in the Pike Township School District and attended Vincennes University in 2011 where he received his GED. He enjoyed being around his family and friends and was a devoted father, according to his obituary.

Carlos Hale Sr., Hale’s father, said he did not want to talk about his son or comment on the arrest of Watson when reached by IndyStar.

