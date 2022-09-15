IMPD: Arrest made 6 years after homicide of 41-year-old Indianapolis woman

Six years after police found an Indianapolis woman suffering from a fatal gunshot wound south of Brookside Park, investigators have arrested a suspect in connection with her 2016 homicide.

Jaylaun Walker, 23, was arrested and faces a murder charge from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office for his role in the death of 41-year-old Angela Wright, according to a news release Thursday

Walker was already in custody for a prior armed robbery that occurred in June 2022, the release said.

Wright was found early July 14, 2016 in the 3000 block of Nowland Avenue, just south of Brookside Park, suffering from apparent head trauma. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene, and the Marion County coroner's office later ruled she died of a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about this homicide should contact Detective Charles Benner at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Charles.Benner@indy.gov.

Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Contact Phyllis Cha at pcha@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @phyllischa.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IMPD: Arrest made 6 years after homicide of 41-year-old