IMPD arrests 21-year-old in College Ave Smoke Shop robbery, fatal shooting of employee

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a Saturday night robbery that left an employee dead inside College Ave Smoke Shop just north of downtown, according to Indianapolis police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police robbery detectives and SWAT officers arrested Jalen Frierson, of Indianapolis, on Wednesday. The arrest came four days after police found 31-year-old Eric Preer shot inside the business shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Preer was taken in critical condition to a hospital at the time, and he died a short time later.

Law enforcement officials on Monday told IndyStar that Preer, an employee at the store, was fatally shot during a robbery. Jail records show Frierson is facing preliminary charges of murder, unlawful possession of a gun by a violent felon and robbery. Court filings indicate the man previously pleaded guilty to an armed robbery charge in 2020.

On Monday, workers wearing blue latex gloves could be seen cleaning the floor and display cases inside the smoke shop as music played softly in the background. A man who identified himself as the owner declined to comment on the situation, saying everything was "still too sensitive."

In the days since the shooting, friends and family have posted a number of messages on Facebook in tribute to Preer.

"It's crazy to get on here and see that you have passed," one person wrote. "(I'm) praying for the (Preer) family and I send my condolences to you all..."

