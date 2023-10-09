IMPD arrests man connected to 2022 shooting on Indy’s east side
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested an adult male for his alleged connection to a 2022 shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested an adult male for his alleged connection to a 2022 shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.
Richardson's throwing shoulder was driven into the turf when he was tackled on a run play.
Check out our latest position preview for 2023-24 fantasy basketball drafts, the shooting guards.
Taylor is set to make his season debut as one of the league's highest-paid running backs on Sunday after a tumultuous offseason.
The basketball legend celebrated his son's birthday on social media.
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, is on trial for alleged fraud and conspiracy as he led the company’s swift rise and implosion. For those unfamiliar with the case, her breakdown of how FTX went from the third-largest crypto exchange valued at a peak of $32 billion to bankruptcy will get you up to speed. You can also follow along with her and the TechCrunch team’s coverage in the Chain Reaction newsletter, which drops Thursdays at 12 pm PT, and the Chain Reaction podcast, which will hit your feed every Thursday.
Judge Aileen Cannon again hands former President Donald Trump’s legal team a partial victory, and Trump drops lawsuits against Arthur Engoron, the judge in the civil financial fraud case, as well as his former lawyer Michael Cohen, a key witness in multiple cases.
NASA has a livestream planned for 11 AM ET on Wednesday, October 11 to reveal the sample its OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected from asteroid Bennu.
Regent co-founder and CEO Billy Thalheimer, who previously worked at Aurora Flight Sciences, has looked to maritime — and more specifically, electric seagliders — for the answer to these two challenges. "How can we do something that's all electric and sustainable in that 50 up to hundreds of miles range and deal with the certification side?" Thalheimer told TechCrunch in a recent interview. Importantly, a seaglider is a class of vehicle called a wing-in-ground effect vehicle, or WIG, which internationally and domestically is under maritime jurisdiction.
The Treasury Department on Friday issued new guidance on how a $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit can be used as a point-of-sale rebate starting in January.
"TikTok has us all believing in our twenties that we are an absolute failure if we don't move out before we're 25 ... I'm done with that narrative."
The US economy added almost twice the number of jobs expected in September, while the unemployment rate was steady.
The filing details an alleged “abusive and hostile” working environment during her pregnancy, as well as alleged retaliation from the league.
Five people were wounded Tuesday night and a search is still ongoing for the suspect.
Ohm’s Quest is a steampunk-inspired cubical device that acts as a sort of escape game console. You can scan an NFC-enabled card on a side of the cube, and it starts a new story with interactive challenges that you should solve as a team. While we don’t cover board games very often on TechCrunch, there was something fun about Ohm’s Quest when I talked with the team behind it.
It has no specific launch date yet, but those interested can already pre-order from Google Play or the App Store.
It's a universal truth that cheese is the best way to fool people into thinking you actually have your life together.
Yes, it's possible to pay student loans with a credit card, but it's generally not a good idea. Here's why.
As founder and CEO of healthy grocery delivery service Hungryroot, Ben McKean has been investigating the power of AI technologies to improve his business. Currently structured as a nonprofit, Every's iOS app leverages AI technologies to create "thought-provoking games" aimed at self-discovery.
Student loan payments will resume soon, and borrowers are taking another look at their debt. Some forms of loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
The SDNY is becoming a second home for me because the highly anticipated trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, often referred to as SBF, has begun. Before FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried also apparently had a plan to buy off former President Trump, to get him to not run for re-election, author Michael Lewis shared in a 60 Minutes broadcast interview.