IMPD arrests suspect for alleged involvement in hit-and-run death of cyclist

IMPD arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement with the fatal hit-and-run death of 29-year-old bicyclist Kayla Bowling.

On June 1, Bowling was found by IMPD officers responding to a report of a cyclist hit by a vehicle along the 3000 block of South Rural Street on the southeast side. She suffered trauma consistent with being struck by a vehicle and died in the hospital.

IMPD announced Sunday afternoon that preliminary information received from the scene led investigators to believe Bowling gave the plate number of the vehicle that hit her. After further investigation, IMPD detectives identified 27-year-old Kyle Rigdon as the suspect.

On June 3, IMPD’s Violent Crimes Unit and Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) took Rigdon into custody without further incident on the 4100 block of West Michigan Street, according to the media release.

Rigdon was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Now, the suspect awaits the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) decision on final charges.

IMPD requested that anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Eric Amos at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Eric.Amos@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

