IMPD asks horse owners to take precautions after horse shot and killed at southeast stable

Police are investigating after a horse was found shot and killed at a stable on the southwest side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

The horse was a 20-year-old American quarter horse that helped children learn to ride at Taylor Turn Stables since 2008, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The horse was named Dashin Kitty (Pinch), according to the stables' Facebook page.

Investigators are asking horse owners in the area to take precautions and secure their animals overnight if possible, according to IMPD.

Police are investigating after a horse was found shot and killed at a stable on the southwest side of Indianapolis on June 8, 2022.

More news: Vonnegut Library to donate 1,000 copies of 'Slaughterhouse-Five' to Florida schools

More: AG: All Indiana communities will participate in state's $507M opioid settlement

Detectives believe a suspect or suspects gained access to Taylor Turn Stables, in the 5700 block of West Southport Road, between 9:30 p.m. Monday night and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact Detective Tiffany Mastin at the IMPD Nuisance Abatement Office at 317-327-1270 or e-mail her at Tiffiany.Mastin@indy.gov.

Alternatively, those with information can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Police investigate after horse shot and killed at Taylor Turn Stables