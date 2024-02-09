IMPD catches car thief in the act as Kia & Hyundai break-ins remain frequent
IMPD catches car thief in the act as Kia & Hyundai break-ins remain frequent
IMPD catches car thief in the act as Kia & Hyundai break-ins remain frequent
A South Korean YouTube channel takes a close look at a camo'ed Kia Tasman pickup prototype. The mid-size BOF rig is said to launch in some markets in 2025.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is one of the few electric sedans. It's sleek, fun to drive and very efficient. It's a great alternative to the Tesla Model 3.
Join us while we dig under the couch cushions in search of fun news from the 2024 Chicago Auto Show.
For a limited time, you can earn Southwest's Companion Pass with three Southwest Airlines credit cards.
Whether you're looking for an oversized checked suitcase, a durable carry-on bag or a top-of-the-line travel backpack, travelers say these are the 35 best pieces of luggage to buy.
'It's exactly what I needed' wrote one of 7,000+ five-star fans.
Formula E just announced that the NXT Gen Cup, which started last year, will be an official support series. This is the first support series for the motorsport championship since the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy.
Shares in Nissan Motor tumbled 12% after quarterly earnings undershot expectations and it cut estimates for car sales due to stiff competition in China.
Xiaolang Zhang, the former Apple employee who pleaded guilty to stealing information about the development of the company's self-driving vehicle, has been sentenced to 120 days in prison followed by a three-year supervised release.
2025 Kia Carnival gets a mild styling update with a big powertrain addition: a turbocharged hybrid engine. It goes on sale this summer.
Caitlin Clark could break the all-time DI women's scoring record on Super Bowl Sunday at Nebraska.
In the latest development, Xensam, a startup out of Stockholm that provides AI-based tools to help businesses understand and track where and how software is being used, has raised $40 million. Oskar Fösker, Xensam's CEO, who co-founded the company with his brother Gustav (the CTO), said in an interview that it will be used to continue developing its AI technology stack, to hire more people (it's now at 100 employees) and to break into the U.S. market. The world of software access management, which others in the space sometimes call software expense management or software license management, is a crowded one, not least because the problem getting tackled is big and important for multiple reasons.
The 2024 Subaru Impreza is a compact, all-wheel drive hatchback that competes with the likes of the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and Mazda 3.
The Ford F-150 Raptor with 37-inch tires has the most expensive replacement parts, according to driver's ed provider Zutobi.
Microsoft’s post-acquisition layoffs at Activision Blizzard have already caught the FTC’s eye. Now we know more about which subsidiary studios will take the hit.
PayPal is working on a new consumer app for its mobile customers, and suggested that it will be "ready" to take advantage of the new EU regulation, the Digital Markets Act (DMA), when it goes into effect next month for tech "gatekeepers," like Apple. For PayPal, one of the significant changes coming in the DMA is the ability for third-party apps to access the NFC technology that currently powers Apple Pay in their own mobile wallet applications.
The Federal Communications Commission unanimously approved a measure to make AI robocalls illegal.
California’s auto regulator, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), is investigating an incident that occurred on Tuesday, where a driverless Waymo car collided with a cyclist, according to a report by Reuters. San Francisco cops said that the cyclist suffered non-fatal injuries, as per a report by SFGate. Waymo, which is owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, said there was only one person in the car, who didn’t suffer injuries.
In today's edition: The sports betting boom, a Caribbean Series no-hitter, the world's highest-paid athletes, Swifties math and more.
The Mystics used the core designation on Elena Delle Donne so she could only re-sign with them in free agency.