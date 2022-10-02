IMPD cop fatally shoots man after Indianapolis police, SWAT respond to domestic disturbance

An Indianapolis police officer fatally shot a man on the southwest side of Indianapolis on Sunday morning after officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance.

IMPD officers responded to the 500 block of South Holt Road just after 10 a.m. After officers arrived, they requested SWAT team response, public information officer Samone Burris said.

“Preliminary information leads us to believe that shots were fired from inside the residence, at which time SWAT officers may entry into the residence,” Burris said at the scene Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred after officers entered the residence, Burris said.

Officers rescued an adult woman from inside the home, Burris said.

The male subject was pronounced dead at the scene after IMPD SWAT medics attempted life-saving measures, Burris said.

Investigators are on scene. Burris did not provide additional information on the suspect or the female who was rescued.

