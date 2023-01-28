IMPD investigate fatal shooting early Saturday

A man died after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1900 block of North Oxford Street around 5:30 a.m. and found the victim with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police have not released the man's identity.

Homicide detectives are asking people with information or footage of the shooting to contact their office at 317.327.3475.

