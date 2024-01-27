Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents in Indianapolis Friday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man at 10:45 p.m. on the sidewalk at 2000 North College Avenue, who was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound, according to a police news release.

At 7:45 p.m., police discovered a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle on the 3300 block of Spring Wind Lane who had been fatally shot, IMPD said.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department vehicle sits parked behind crime scene tape in the 2700 block of Station Street. Police investigated after two people were shot in the area on Oct. 27, 2023.

The identities of the victims or further details of the shootings were not immediately released.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IMPD investigates two fatal shootings Friday night