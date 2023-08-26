Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating after two men died in unrelated incidents Friday afternoon, one shot and one as the result of blunt trauma.

Just after 2 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of gun shots fired on the east side, IMPD officials said in a news release. When police and Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived, they found a man outside in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue between Keystone and Baltimore avenues who had been shot.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

At about the same time, officers on the northwest side were called to the scene of a death investigation in the 2900 block of Indianapolis Avenue. They found a man outside with injuries consistent with trauma, IMPD said in a release. He, too, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or TIPS.

Contact IndyStar reporter Shari Rudavsky at shari.rudavsky@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IMPD investigating 2 deaths Friday shooting blunt trauma