A man was shot and killed on the east side late Friday.

The unidentified man was found by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers at 34th Street and Emerson Avenue at 11 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a department news release.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where he later died. His name and age will be released after his family have been notified, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department patrol cars at a crime scene.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IMPD investigating east side homicide