IMPD investigating homicides on east, west sides

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating shootings that left two people dead and a third person injured.

A person was killed about 3 a.m. at 6382 W. 34th St., according to an IMPD media notification. The apparent cause of death of was gunshot wound but no other information was immediately available.

Another person was found dead from an apparent gunshot at Shoreland Drive and East 21st Street at 8 p.m. Saturday night, IMPD said.

A third shooting victim was discovered at 3031 E. 10th St. just before midnight. That victim was alive but their condition was unavailable, according to a police notification.

