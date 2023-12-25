IMPD investigating multiple fatal shootings since Sunday

Indianapolis police are investigating several fatal shootings since Sunday evening.

Just after 5 a.m., Dec. 25, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a call of a disturbance at a residence on the 6600 block of East 52nd Place and found a woman outside the location with gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

IMPD detectives believe a disturbance occurred before the shooting incident and a known male suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Detectives are working to determine the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

At about 7 p.m., Dec. 24, police responded to a call from an Indianapolis Fire Department station at 4120 N. Mitthoefer Road of a walk-in person who had been shot. Medics transported a victim, a 54-year-old man, to an area hospital, where medical staff pronounced him dead.

Police then responded to a 9 p.m. report of a shooting at a residence in the 2000 block of Bosart Avenue where they found another Travon Anthony Williams, 28, who had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Officers found a second male gunshot victim near the intersection of East 20th Street and North Drexel Avenue. He was transported to a hospital in serious condition. Police said the initial investigation suggests both incidents are related and the shootings were inside the residence.

Anyone with information about the Dec. 25 incident can contact Det. Gregory Shue at 317-327-3475 or Gregory.Shue@indy.gov; anyone with information about either Dec. 24 incidents can contact Det. Matthew Melkey at 317-327-3475 or Matthew.Melkey@indy.gov; anyone can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or visit CrimeTips.org to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

