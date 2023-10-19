IMPD investigating officer-involved shooting on Indy's near south side

TechCrunch

Google has partnered with banks and other lenders in India to offer loans to individuals and merchants on the Google Pay app as the tech giant broadens its Indian payments app, processing about 4 billion transactions monthly, and makes its strongest push for financial inclusion in the South Asian market. The company has partnered with Axis Bank, allowing the lender to extend loans to individuals on Google Pay and tied-up with ICICI Bank for credit lines atop of UPI to merchants, Ambarish Kenghe, VP of Google Pay, told TechCrunch in an interview.