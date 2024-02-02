IMPD investigating 'similarities' after two women found dead near Mitthoefer Road days apart

Investigators are working to determine if the homicides of two women found dead days apart in the same area on the east side of Indianapolis are connected.

The women were found outside with trauma near the 2100 block of North Mitthoefer Road. Both died at the scene and were found roughly 600 feet from each other 5 days apart.

"First I want to acknowledge the difficult time for the families of victims," said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Acting Chief Bailey. "I want to make it clear that we are in the early stages of this investigation and have not yet determined definitively if these two deaths are connected."

There are "similarities" in the two homicides and police need help from the public to move the investigations forward, Bailey said.

"Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of public safety, we are here today to share what we can and what we are doing proactively to minimize the risk of this type of violence in our community," Bailey said. "I'm asking for the public's assistance in gathering more information about these cases and these two victims."

Here is what we know about the two women found dead near North Mitthoefer Road

Marianne Weis, 52

Feb. 1: Police responded just before 11 a.m. to the 2100 block of North Mitthoefer Road, near its intersection with East 21st. Street, to a 911 call about a person down near a back road.

Officers found a woman with traumatic injuries. Emergency medical personnel pronounced her deceased. She has been identified as Marianne Weis.

Officer William Young with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said what led to the Weis' death is under investigation. He noted that in the hours since finding her body, police have expanded their search in the immediate area, bordering an apartment complex and strip mall. Young said whether the woman was connected to either the residences or businesses has yet to be determined.

No suspect has been identified.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area during the past 24-48 hours and may have seen suspicious activity to contact the department's homicide office.

Shannon Juanita Lassere, 58

Jan. 27: Officers found Shannon Juanita Lassere, 58, suffering trauma at 9:20 a.m. in a parking lot at 2200 N. Mitthoefer Road after responding to a call about a person down.

Lassere was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release details about the slaying or potential suspects.

The lead detective in both cases is Ryan Clark, ryan.clark@indy.gov

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Police looking into 'similarities' in two killings