IMPD launches homicide investigation after man found dead on west side

Indianapolis police are investigating a homicide after a body was discovered on the city's west side Thursday.

Officers responded about 6 a.m. to the 3000 block of Rolling Dunes Drive on report of a person shot. Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters found the man near a bush in a grassy area with gunshot injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, prompting an IMPD homicide investigation.

This is the second fatal shooting since midnight. About 2 a.m. police responded to Harlan Street the city's east side near Prospect Street and Keystone Avenue after a man there was fatally shot. Another person suffered "graze wounds" after being shot a few blocks away about the same time. Officers are investigating whether the two shootings are connected.

IMPD investigates a crime scene at the 3000 block of Rolling Dunes Drive on Thursday, June 30.

The scene is close to several apartment complexes and nearby resident Darrian Ferrill said a homicide investigation is not normal.

"The area is typically pretty peaceful," 25-year-old Ferrill said.

For 16-year resident Marsha Tousant, the case is "just too close to home." Tousant, 49, said she has not heard of anyone being shot near her residence previously.

"Anything can happen anywhere. I can be up the street at the gas station, (and) it happens. It's just too close, you know what I mean? So we still worry," Tousant said.

No suspects have been identified, officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis police investigating west-side homicide Thursday