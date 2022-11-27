IMPD: Man dead after shooting on eastside Sunday morning

A man is dead after a shooting on the near eastside early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers responded to reports of a person shot at East 18th Street and Ludlow Avenue just before 3 a.m. and found the victim with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

There is no known threat to the public and no arrest has been made, according to IMPD.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov. Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

There have been three non-fatal shootings since Saturday evening. Two were on the eastside and one was on the southwest side. All victims are in stable condition, and one is awake.

