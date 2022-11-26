IMPD: Man dead after shooting on southside Saturday morning

One person is dead after a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning, according to Indianapolis Police.

IMPD officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of South Temple Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds. Indianapolis Fire Department members pronounced the man dead at the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to the scene Saturday morning.

No arrest has been made, according to police.

People with information about the incident are encouraged to contact Detective Christopher Higgins with IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or christopher.higgins@indy.gov. Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

