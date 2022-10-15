IMPD: Man dies in fatal shooting Friday night

A man died in a fatal shooting on the east side Friday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers learned of the shooting around 9 p.m. They found the man in the 4500 block of East Washington Street, which is a stretch of apartment buildings among a residential area along the busy road.

Medics took the man to a hospital, where he died. He has not yet been publicly identified by the Marion County coroner's office.

Police have not announced any arrests.

IMPD asks anyone with information to contact Detective Gregory Shue at 317-327-3475 or gregory.shue@indy.gov. Anonymous tips also can be shared with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

At least 146 people have died of gunshots in criminal homicides in Indianapolis this year. That amounts to more than 85% of the total killed this year.

Contact IndyStar investigative reporter Ryan Martin at ryan.martin@indystar.com or by phone, Signal or WhatsApp at 317-500-4897. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter: @ryanmartin.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Man dies in fatal shooting on Friday night on Indianapolis' east side