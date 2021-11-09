IMPD: Man found dead in burning car on east side's Woodlawn Avenue early Tuesday

Indianapolis police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a burning car in a secluded area on the east side of Indianapolis early Tuesday morning.

The discovery was made after firefighters and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 7500 block of Woodlawn Avenue just before 12:30 a.m., according to police. First responders found a 2011 Chrysler sedan on fire, and officers soon found a man dead inside.

A police report filed in the case indicates the death is being investigated as a homicide. It would mark the 239th homicide in Indianapolis of 2021, a figure quickly approaching the all-time record of 245 set last year.

Over the weekend, three people were killed in a string of shootings — pushing the city past its criminal homicide record also set in 2020.

Few details of the car fire and discovery of the man's body were available Tuesday morning.

Police described the vehicle as being found in an "out-of-the-way spot." Officials indicated investigators will check nearby surveillance cameras to see if anyone could be seen driving in the area overnight.

No information about the man found dead in the car has been released. The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine a cause of death in the case.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

Contact Lawrence Andrea at 317-775-4313 or landrea@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @lawrencegandrea.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Body found in burning car on east side Tuesday