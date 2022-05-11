IMPD officer arrested in connection with domestic battery incident for second time

An Indianapolis police officer was arrested in connection with a domestic battery incident for the second time in the past two weeks Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officer Michael Price, a 13-year veteran of the department, was first arrested on April 30 after police responded to the 8000 block of Gathering Lane on the southeast side of Marion County for an incomplete 911 text with a possible active assault.

Price, who was assigned to IMPD's East District, was placed on administrative leave pending the completion of both criminal and internal investigations into the first incident, the department said.

Price was arrested for the second time Wednesday on a warrant for two counts of domestic battery and one count of battery on a child less than 14 years old, according to IMPD.

The case was investigated by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department. Price remains on administrative leave from IMPD, police said.

Price's bail has been set at $1,005, according to the Shelby County

