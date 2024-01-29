IMPD officer charged with child seduction, other crimes after internal investigation

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with child seduction and numerous other offenses stemming from an investigation that revealed his relationship while off-duty with a 15-year-old girl, according to police.

Paul Humphrey, 50, faces four counts of sexual misconduct, three counts of child seduction, attempted obstruction, official misconduct and voyeurism charges in the case.

Police said the investigation by the department’s Special Investigation Unit into Humphrey began Jan. 12. He was arrested Friday, Jan. 26.

"I'm deeply disappointed and disturbed by the allegations made in the probable cause affidavit,” said Acting Chief Christopher Bailey. “This was someone who was trusted to protect the community and our residents ... Children should trust that people in authority will protect them at all times. My prayers are with the victim and her family during this difficult time."

Humphrey, a 24-year department veteran, has been suspended without pay. Bailey said he has recommended Humphrey’s termination to the Civilian Police Merit Board.

