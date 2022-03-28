IMPD officer charged after reportedly grabbing man's genitals during February arrest

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer is facing misconduct and battery charges stemming from an arrest last month in which investigators say the officer grabbed a handcuffed man's genitals multiple times before throwing him to the ground.

Prosecutors on Monday charged Travis Lewis, a three-year IMPD veteran, with official misconduct and two counts of battery resulting in injury. A probable cause affidavit filed in the case indicates the officer's supervisors determined the man's actions to be “unnecessary, excessive, and not proportionate" to the handcuffed man's behavior.

The charges come more than six weeks after Lewis was involved in the Feb. 10 arrest of a 43-year-old man in the 2800 block of East 21st Street near Franklin Way.

Officers were called to the area by a man who said he thought people were trying to break into an apartment he was in. Police soon determined there was no burglary in progress, investigators said, and learned the man who called police was under a protective order prohibiting him from being at the location.

Police handcuffed the man and attempted to put him into a squad car, according video from the incident. Officers repeatedly asked the man to put his legs in the car, but the man appeared not to comply, keeping his legs hanging out of the door.

The man can be heard screaming in a portion of Lewis' body camera footage released by IMPD. The footage is too dark to see what is going on, but a light later turns on, and Lewis can be seen appearing to grab the man's underwear near his genitals.

“It appears that Officer Lewis’s hand is in a closed position and rotating in a twisting motion in this area while (the man) is yelling and shifting his body in response,” investigators wrote in the affidavit.

About 10 seconds later, investigators said, Lewis "reengages and tells (the man) to put his legs in while again placing his gloved left hand in the area of (the man's) genitals and then closing his hand while (the man) begins to scream.”

Video then shows officers talking with the man about the charges he might be facing stemming from the incident as the man sits sideways in the back of the police car, his feet hanging out the door and his pants around his knees.

The man then asked officers if they can go to the hospital, according to the video. "My balls are bleeding," he said. "My balls."

After a few minutes, the man stands up from the car and is quickly taken down by police, a portion of the video shows. Officers who were on scene at the time reported Lewis threw the man to the ground.

One officer, who was holding the man's shirt as he stood and said the man did not attempt to move, told investigators "Officer Lewis just kind of grab(s) him and then just throw(s) him onto the ground.”

The officer added that Lewis "very unexpectedly and forcefully" grabbed the man, spinning him around and flinging him to the ground.

Police response to the force

IMPD officials became aware of the incident when another officer filed a formal complaint against Lewis three days after the arrest, according to the affidavit.

The complaint alleged Lewis used “unnecessary and excessive” force during the arrest and detailed how the officer reportedly threw the man to the ground and had reached toward the man's "private area and then twist (sic) his hand."

Multiple officers reported to investigators they saw Lewis grab the man in the area of his genitals, the affidavit indicates, and the man who was arrested said an officer "squeezed his testicles."

Lewis' immediate supervisors reviewed the report and body camera footage, police said, and wrote that it “appears that Officer Lewis does grab the suspect’s genitals and apply pressure during the incident."

In an interview with IndyStar Monday afternoon, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor noted he learned about the incident last week. "The more I heard about it," he said, "the more disappointed I became."

Taylor said that while the body camera footage is at times difficult to make out, reading the probable cause affidavit made it "more clear as to what had taken place."

He was not aware of any previous allegations of misconduct involving Lewis.

Recent charges against IMPD officers

Lewis has been suspended without pay, and Taylor has recommended the officer's termination to the Civilian Police Merit Board.

An internal police investigation into the incident is ongoing, and a decision on Lewis' future with the department will not be made until the criminal case against the officer concludes.

The charges filed Monday are the latest in a string of recent incidents involving Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers.

Just last week, a 22-year IMPD veteran was suspended and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana after officers found 18 marijuana plants in her home. A couple months earlier, another officer was charged after reportedly driving drunk while off duty.

February's incident also follows similar misconduct charges stemming from a Sept. 24, 2021, arrest in which IMPD Sgt. Eric M. Huxley was caught on camera kicking a man in the face. Shortly after that, a different officer was found guilty of misconduct in a 2019 incident in which he punched a 17-year-old Shortridge High School student.

Taylor attributed the recent charges involving officers accused of misconduct to the increased use of body cameras, as well as measures the department has recently put into place.

He noted two of the incidents were brought to light by other officers and referenced the department's involvement this year in the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement program. The officers involved in the arrest with Lewis, he said, had been that training program, which teachers officers to be observant of their peers' conduct.

"They did exactly what we hoped," Taylor said. "They saw something that looked improper, and they reported it. And now we're addressing it."

Still, Taylor said the community "doesn't deserve" to put up with what he called the few bad apples in the police department.

"We would hope that they would see we're a department that's going to take action when we believe our officers have done wrong," Taylor said of the community. "By the same token, we're trying to encourage all those officer that are out there doing a hard job and doing it well."

"I don't want their reputation tarnished by people that make a few bad decisions."

Contact Lawrence Andrea at 317-775-4313 or landrea@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @lawrencegandrea.

