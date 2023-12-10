IMPD officer fires gun during vehicle chase Sunday morning

Reports of reckless driving early Sunday in northwest Indianapolis led to a police pursuit of a vehicle that crashed into multiple cars and prompted an Indianapolis police officer to fire his gun, though no one was shot, according to IMPD.

Officers responded around midnight to reports of "multiple vehicles driving recklessly and spinning in the area” near the 2800 block of Lafayette Road. An attempt to make a traffic stop led police to chase a vehicle to a dead end at the 3000 block of Lincoln Road after the driver did not stop, according to police.

After making a U-turn, the driver hit an IMPD vehicle with an officer inside. A second officer then fired their weapon but did not hit the driver or passenger, according to the IMPD report.

The vehicle finally stopped after hitting another car near the intersection of W. 30th Street and Tibbs Avenue, where police took the driver and passenger of the car into custody, according to police.

The officer that discharged his weapon has been placed on administrative leave, IMPD said.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Detective Gary Toms at gary.toms@indy.gov.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Officer fires gun after vehicle chase, nobody shot