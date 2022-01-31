IMPD officer who punched high school student sentenced to probation, avoids jail time

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was caught on video punching a Shortridge High School student will avoid jail time after a judge sentenced him Monday to 363 days probation for an official misconduct conviction.

Robert Lawson was declared guilty by a jury in November of official misconduct and perjury, both felonies. He also was declared guilty of false informing, a misdemeanor. The jury found that he made a false statement while under oath about the circumstances surrounding his confrontation with the student.

Lawson has been suspended without pay since the August 2019 incident. An IMPD spokesperson said the Civilian Police Merit Board will host a hearing to decide if Lawson should be terminated. John Kautzman, one of Lawson's attorneys, implied to the court Monday the felony conviction means Lawson will likely lose his job.

In December, Lawson's attorneys requested the court merge the convictions, arguing that Lawson was at risk of criminal jeopardy because all three stemmed from the same criminal offense. Judge Charnette D. Garner on Monday responded by vacating the charges of perjury and false informing.

His attorneys also tried to convince the judge that Lawson's felony should be converted into a misdemeanor.

They called on two witnesses to give testimony during the sentencing: an IMPD officer who was Lawson's former partner, and a former colleague who worked with Lawson at a home building company before Lawson became an IMPD officer. They testified about Lawson's character and attempted to show how being sentenced for a felony would disrupt his employment and ability to provide financially for his family.

The judge did not grant that request at sentencing but said he will be eligible for that conversion once he completes his probation.

Garner said while she had considered statements praising his character, the fact that he committed the crime as a police officer weighed heavily on her decision.

Story continues

"We ask our citizens to trust our law enforcement officers," she said.

The November jury found Lawson not guilty of a misdemeanor battery charge. He was not convicted of a fifth charge, felony obstruction of justice, because the jurors were unable to reach a verdict.

On Monday, deputy prosecutors allowed the obstruction of justice charge to be thrown out.

More: IMPD officer who punched Shortridge High student in 2019 guilty of official misconduct

'You wanna go to jail?'

Lawson and another IMPD officer were dispatched to Shortridge High School on Aug. 29, 2019, to help Indianapolis Public Schools Police Department officers break up a fight in a hallway between students. An aunt of one of the students arrived at the school. Officers handcuffed her nephew and IPSPD Sgt. Marzetta Jenkins walked him to meet her.

When she saw her nephew in handcuffs, she started yelling and cursing at Jenkins. She asked why her nephew was being restrained "since he was the victim," according to court documents.

As she continued yelling at officers, Lawson threatened to arrest her. "You wanna go to jail? You wanna go to jail?" he told her. Then Lawson attempted to grab her arm and she pulled away, according to video of the incident.

IMPD chief: Punch in Shortridge High School incident captured on video was 'not taught or reasonable'

Her nephew stepped in front of Lawson after she pulled away. Lawson looked at the 17-year-old and swung his right fist at him, landing a punch to the student's left neck and jaw, according to police. Then Lawson put his hands on the back of the student's neck and shoulder, and pulled him down. The student told an IMPD detective that Lawson kneed him in the chest.

No charges were filed against the student.

'Open hand palm strike'

The description of the incident that Lawson gave in sworn testimony was contradicted by spectator video and Jenkins, the IPSPD officer who witnessed the scene.

In a probable cause affidavit, Lawson claimed he advised the student's aunt she would be arrested for disorderly conduct if she didn't stop accosting him. He said he told her to put her arms behind her back. But IMPD detective John Howard, who investigated Lawson after the incident, said video shows Lawson asking the woman if she wants to go to jail.

Lawson also claimed he "threw an open hand palm strike" in his affidavit. Howard concluded that Lawson hit the student "with a closed fist with a protruding thumb, not a palm strike," according to court documents.

Lawson said in the affidavit that Jenkins stated she saw the student swing his fist at Lawson "a split second" before Lawson struck him. When Howard interviewed her after the incident, Jenkins denied that claim.

More: Indianapolis police officer on leave after video shows him appearing to strike Shortridge student

Lawson speaks at sentencing

At his Monday sentencing, Lawson read a statement expressing remorse for his actions.

"Could I have done better? Of course I could have," he said, reading from a prepared document. His hands shook as he held its pages.

"I never intended to personally mislead anyone," he added. "I've lost my job, and I've lost my pension."

Lawson told the judge he was unsure if he would appeal the sentence.

In November 2020 the student sued Lawson, Indianapolis Public Schools and the city of Indianapolis. The lawsuit is ongoing.

Call IndyStar courts reporter Johnny Magdaleno at 317-273-3188 or email him at jmagdaleno@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @IndyStarJohnny

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis police officer who punched teenager avoids jail time