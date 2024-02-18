IMPD officer taken to hospital after crash in southwest Indianapolis; condition unknown

A police officer was rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a car crash on the southwest side of Indianapolis, according to a social media post by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash occurred near Mooresville Road and Kentucky Ave, police said. The officer's condition was not released as of 2:35 p.m.

State Road 67 is closed northbound at County Road 800 South due to an investigation. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

