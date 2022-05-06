IMPD officers arrest Indy man connected to January east side fatal shooting

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers Saturday arrested a man who had been wanted in connection with a murder that occurred four months ago.

Derrick Mooney, 29, died January 7th after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis.

After conducting an investigation, IMPD officers identified Kenyon Webster, 32, as a suspect in the case. After charging Webster with murder in January, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest.

On April 30th, Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Webster.

Now IMPD is asking the public for any information about the shooting, asking them to contact Stephen Smalley at (317) 327-3475 or email him at Stephen.smalley@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IMPD officers arrest suspect in January fatal shooting