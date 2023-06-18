IMPD: One dead in west side shooting late Saturday

Indianapolis police are investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday night in a west side neighborhood.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers found a man lying just outside the back door of a home on the 300 block of Meganwood Court. He had been shot and killed.

The person didn't live at that home, police said. There were multiple people inside the home at the time, but no one else was injured.

Officials say they have identified the person responsible and they are cooperating with detectives.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Colten Smith at 317-327-3475 or Colten.Smith@indy.gov.

Contact the reporter at kdwyer@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: One man shot dead on west side