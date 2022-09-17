IMPD: Person shot and killed early Saturday morning on northwest side of Indianapolis

An adult man was shot and killed overnight on the northwest side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officials said.

Officers were called to the scene at 5100 Winterberry Drive shortly after midnight. Saturday and found a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-327-3475 or submit a tip online at www.CrimeTips.org.

IMPD officials are investigating. The deceased victim has not been identified.

