IMPD releases edited video of Herman Whitfield's death: Family, clergy say it's not enough

Sarah Nelson, Indianapolis Star
·5 min read

Days after Indianapolis clergy and family called for the complete release of body camera footage showing Herman Whitfield III’s death in police custody, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released a critical incident video showing portions of the encounter.

Leaders of the Black Church Coalition and Whitfield's family said the compilation is not enough.

“The video that was released by IMPD does not give a complete picture of what occurred in the death of Herman Whitfield III,” said Dr. Carlos Perkins of Bethel Cathedral A.M.E. Church. Perkins said the video served more as a "narration" versus an unedited account of the events leading up to Whitfield's death.

Richard Waples, who's representing Whitfield's family in a lawsuit filed last week, called the video "selective" and a "biased account" of the incident.

"The Whitfield family calls on IMPD to honestly respond to these important issues and not present a biased and false narrative of Herman’s death," Waples said in a news release. "All body cam videos should be released, and IMPD should honestly respond to the misconduct of its officers which led to Herman’s death."

'Phenomenally talented': Oberlin grad Herman Whitfield III remembered as genius pianist

Whitfield, 39, died April 25 after being tased and handcuffed by Indianapolis police during a mental health crisis in his parent’s home. Police on Tuesday published a nearly 14-minute video narrating the moments leading up to Whitfield's death and piecing together portions of the body camera footage from among the five responding officers and one recruit trainee.

Such videos are routinely published by the department, typically after a police-involved shooting. The videos have also been shared to highlight an officer’s actions.

Chief Randal Taylor told IndyStar full body camera footage from officers in such instances must go through court proceedings before they are released. He noted Tuesday’s critical incident video depicting Whitfield’s death is different from previous videos, saying it does not make abundantly clear how the 39-year-old died.

“In pretty much all the videos in the past, you kind of get an idea of what happened,” Taylor said. “This one is different from the standpoint – you can watch this video and you will still not know what caused this man’s death.”

Taylor said an autopsy report for Whitfield has not been completed, as he hoped to include the results from the report in the video, but said the community has asked to see the footage and officials decided to publish the video without that information.

What video released by IMPD shows in Herman Whitfield's death

The video released by police depicts Whitfield’s mother calling 911 asking for help for her son, saying he “was having some sort of episode.” A man purported to be Whitfield is heard yelling in the back. Whitfield’s mother said he’s never been diagnosed with anything.

As police arrived about 3:20 a.m., Whitfield’s father is heard telling them at the front door his son was experiencing a “psychosis,” and asked for an ambulance. Officers encountered Whitfield naked and bleeding from the mouth.

Police in the narrated video said Whitfield moved throughout the home for the next 10 minutes. At one point, a clip from a body camera showed Whitfield moving from a bedroom into the home’s kitchen, which was dark. A scream can be heard, as well as the clattering of what’s assumed to be dishes and pans.

Police in the video said Whitfield began throwing things at this time. The family in a news release responded that Whitfield had picked up an empty water pitcher and tossed it into the air.

Shortly after, the body camera footage from one of the officers, identified as Steven Sanchez, shows him in the living room with his taser out and pointed. Whitfield, who is mostly blurred, is then seen coming into the frame. Sanchez then deploys the taser.

The footage shows Whitfield falling to the ground, pulling a tablecloth from the table as he falls, crying out “fire, fire.”

Police placed Whitfield in two pairs of handcuffs from behind as he laid on his stomach. Whitfield can be heard speaking, but he is muffled. The family, in a federal wrongful death lawsuit filed last week regarding the encounter, said Whitfield at that point was telling officers he couldn’t breathe.

After several moments, Whitfield becomes still and quiet.

Three minutes later, the video said, medics came into the room. Whitfield was unresponsive when police rolled him over. Medics took Whitfield to a hospital where he died shortly after arriving.

Police release video about a week after wrongful death lawsuit

The video comes nearly a week after Whitfield’s family and attorney announced the wrongful death lawsuit. In their announcement, the family’s attorneys also requested the release of the officer’s body camera footage, saying it refuted the department’s initial narrative about what happened and also showed Whitfield saying he couldn’t breathe while handcuffed.

Whitfield’s death renewed calls from community members over how the city handles requests for help regarding mental health crises.

Indianapolis currently has Mobile Crisis Assistant Teams (MCAT) consisting of an officer trained on crisis intervention and a clinician who respond to certain situations. Currently, those teams only operate on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Office of Public Health and Safety said they are in the early stages of building a clinician-led program that could respond to calls 24 hours, seven days a week.

“We have been working on laying that foundation and building that program out and how it will look,” said Lauren Rodriguez, director of the Office of Public Health and Safety. “Right now, we’re definitely in the building phase.”

Indianapolis police’s Critical Incident Response Team is investigating Whitfield’s death in custody, as well as the department’s Internal Affairs Unit, the video concludes. Police said the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is being consulted throughout the investigation.

When the criminal investigation finishes, the encounter will be reviewed by the civilian-majority use of force review board.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Family wants unedited police body cam video in Herman Whitfield death

Recommended Stories

  • Deadly stabbing outside Indianapolis liquor store began as heated argument, say police

    A 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the stabbing death of a man outside a liquor store on Indianapolis’ east side in early June.

  • G-7 sends 'collective signal' to Russia over Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscores the urgency of helping his country’s military improve its position against Russia in a video meeting with leading economic powers, who in turn pledged to support Ukraine as long as necessary. (June 27)

  • Footage shows moments before security guards shoot woman at XTC in Dallas

    Video provided to CBS 11 from XTC Dallas.

  • Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday underscored the urgency of helping his country’s military improve its position against Russia in a video meeting with leading economic powers, who in turn pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.” Zelenskyy addressed the delicacy of the moment for Ukraine in its war with Russia to the Group of Seven summit as the leaders of the major economies prepared to unveil plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions. In addition, the U.S. was preparing to announce the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system for Kyiv to help Ukraine fight back against Vladimir Putin’s aggression. The official announcement would come shortly after Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv for the first time in weeks and as the Russian military has continued a full-on assault on the last remaining Ukrainian redoubt in the Luhansk province in order to take control of the eastern Donbas region.

  • Captured Russian artillery displayed in Poland

    STORY: According to information compiled by the Ukrainian defense ministry and displayed alongside the captured artillery, the T-72B tank was destroyed in a tank battle in the Bucha district near Kyiv, while the 2S19 MSTA-S howitzer was captured in the north-eastern Sumy region.Among the onlookers were Taras and Victoria, a husband and wife from the western city of Lviv who left Ukraine several years ago."We wanted to see how it actually looks and how the Russian military looks like especially in this state," Taras said."We saw and destroyed many of those tanks," said James, a 56-year old lawyer from Oregon in the United States who said he had been fighting alongside the Ukrainian army before coming to Poland."Morale is still very high," he said, saying Ukrainians were fighting for their homes and families.Long suspicious of Russian intentions in central and eastern Europe, Poland has positioned itself as one of Kyiv's staunchest allies since President Vladimir Putin's forces invaded Ukraine on February 24, in what Russia describes as a "special operation".

  • Ludacris' partner and longtime producer Chaka Zulu reportedly shot in Atlanta

    Veteran music producer Chaka Zulu, who has long worked with rapper Ludacris, was shot Sunday during a fatal triple shooting in Atlanta.

  • Lehigh Acres woman angry over order charged with robbery, battery after fast food rampage

    The sheriff's office said Shamia Jatoya Tillman entered the Wendy's angry over a drive-through window food order.

  • The Terminal List Review: Chris Pratt's Military 'Thriller' Is Terminally Bad

    Early on in Prime Video’s The Terminal List, Chris Pratt’s Navy SEAL character James Reece is described as someone who’s “built to take a kick to the head.” Those words could easily describe this series, too — although maybe it’s taken a few too many kicks to the head already. A brutally violent and deadly […]

  • Selena Gomez Admits Martin Short and Steve Martin’s Improv Stumped Her

    Selena Gomez talks about 'Only Murders in the Building' for EW's The Awardist podcast.

  • Arizona Grandmother Helps Solve Her Own Murder By Capturing Suspected Killer In Photo, Police Say

    An Arizona grandmother and food delivery driver used her final moments to help police catch her suspected killer, authorities say. Pamela Rae Martinez, 60, was able to snap a photo of the man believed to have shot her to death along West Bell Road on Saturday, June 11, shortly after she had completed her last food delivery for the night. Rusty French, 62, is now facing charges of second-degree murder in Martinez’s death after investigators found the tell-tale photo on the woman’s phone, accordin

  • Miami gunman who went on racist tirade banned from pretending to be a Navy SEAL

    Joseph Fucheck, a white Miami man who pointed a gun at a Black homeowner and hurled a racial slur, has pleaded guilty, accepted probation and will have to complete the usual array of conditions, such as mental-health counseling, substance abuse treatment and staying away from the victim.

  • Tanner Dashner's dad asks families to 'be able to forgive Tanner and me,' during son's sentencing hearing

    In emotional testimony Monday, the father of Tanner Dashner testified his son knew right from wrong and called what happened 'a terrible mistake'

  • Guilty without pulling the trigger: Fort Worth police officer’s killer faces death penalty

    Officer Garrett Hull was shot while tracking Timothy Huff and two other men suspected in a string of robberies targeting Hispanic-run businesses in 2018.

  • Deputies: Central Florida pastor performed sex act on himself on Starbucks patio

    A Kissimmee pastor who teaches online ministry classes was arrested Monday for exposing and pleasuring himself at a Starbucks.

  • Dozens arrested in multi-agency drug sweep in Brockton, Massachusetts

    Dozens of people were arrested Tuesday morning in a massive drug sweep in Brockton, Massachusetts, state and local officials said. Authorities said the multi-agency operation was at least two months in the making and targeted drug dealers who were selling opioids, including fentanyl in Brockton.

  • Teens target racist abuse at women in Muslim attire in Scotland

    One of the victims filmed the incident and shared on Instagram that they were verbally attacked on Saturday as they were walking in Glasgow Green, a park in the east end of Glasgow. The footage shows a group of teenagers hurling racist slurs toward the victims, some of whom were wearing abayas, which are full-length garments often worn by Muslim women. “Racially attacked by horrible girls in Glasgow green yesterday, they started shouting when my friends and I were waking [sic] past,” the Instagram user wrote.

  • Video shows NC cop shoot unarmed suspect, call in report, then fire again, lawyers say

    Concord Police said a ”physical confrontation” led to the fatal Feb. 13 shooting. “We watched it in utter disbelief,” an attorney for the family of Brandon Combs says.

  • Courageous Giuliani Says Footage of Near-Fatal Pat on the Back Is ‘Deceptive’

    via Facebook/Rudy GiulianiFormer New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani doubled down Monday on his wildly overblown characterization that he was brutally assaulted by a Staten Island grocery store worker over the weekend, despite security footage showing the man only tapped his back.Speaking to about 200 people in a Facebook Live, Giuliani called the viral security footage “deceptive.” He claimed the pat packed so much vigor it nearly knocked him and a friend to the ground, but he was able to stay upright

  • Butler County man facing assault charges, accused of abusing 11-month-old baby

    Jacob Rupert, of Saxonburg, walked into court Monday morning a free man and walked out in handcuffs and headed to jail.

  • ‘Large scale’ Florida bar brawl ends with multiple people knocked out, cops say

    One person was stabbed in the back, deputies say.