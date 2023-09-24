IMPD report: Woman killed in hit-and-run early Sunday on near east side

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the near east side early Sunday morning, according to an IMPD report.

Indianapolis police responded to an area near the intersection of East Michigan Street and Woodruff Place East Drive, just east of Arsenal Technical High School at around 2 a.m. Sunday where they found the woman had died.

No information was provided about the driver in the report.

