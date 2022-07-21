Police found driver involved in hit-and-run crash that killed toddler Monday

Update: This article was updated July 21, 2022 with new information from police.

The vehicle and driver that hit a 3-year-old boy on the city's northeast side Monday evening have been located, according to a news release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department issued Thursday.

Detectives have interviewed the driver, who has not been identified. No additional information is available at this time, the release said. The case will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office for a charging decision.

Officers responded to a parking lot in the 4600 block of E. 82nd Street about 7:30 p.m. after the child was struck by a vehicle that fled, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located the toddler in critical condition. The child was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced deceased. No other information about the toddler was provided by police in a news release issued Tuesday morning.

Lakiea Murry said her 3-year-old son Jyrie Mathews was struck after she made a stop due to car trouble.

A happy, smart and funny child, she said Jyrie loved basketball, being outside and going to the park. The youngest of three siblings, Murry said he enjoyed being with his mother, adding he was a "mommy's baby," she said.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash who may have witnessed this hit-and-run is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

