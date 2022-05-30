IMPD: Teenager shot and killed early Monday on southwest side

A teenage boy was shot and killed on Indianapolis' southwest side early Monday morning, according to IMPD.

Just after midnight Monday, police responded to a report of a person shot in the 6700 block of Twig Place.

When police arrived, they found the teenager who had injuries consistent with at least one gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to police.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the boy's identity once his family has been notified, according to police.

This report will be updated.

