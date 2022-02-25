IMPD: Two 13-year-olds arrested in connection to west side killing, burglary this month

Two 13-year-old boys have been arrested in connection to the killing of a 77-year-old woman earlier this month at a home on the west side of Indianapolis, according to police.

One boy was taken into custody for his suspected involvement in the woman's death and the other for an alleged burglary that occurred after the Feb. 11 killing, law enforcement officials said Friday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police found Cecelia O’Bryan dead inside a house in the 1800 block of North Warman Avenue — just west of the White River near 18th Street — after arriving at the residence for a welfare check just before 11 a.m. Officials said O'Bryan "sustained injuries consistent with trauma" inside the home but did not elaborate on that trauma.

IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams in a prepared statement said community cooperation helped police identify the suspects in the case.

No information about what led to the killing or what was taken from O'Bryan's home has been released.

An obituary for O'Bryan indicates she was a life-long Indianapolis resident. After graduating from Marian University, she worked for the Indiana State Board of Health in the Water Treatment Division as a water quality tester for many years, according to the obituary.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be given to CrimeStoppers at 317-262-8477.

