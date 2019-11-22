‘Impeach the f*****’: Live TV call-in halted after man demands Trump’s removal

Monty from Florida takes to the airwaves on C-Span: C-Span / Screengrab

It was a TV phone-in offering viewers the chance to have their say on Donald Trump – and Monty from Florida took full advantage.

Producers on America’s C-Span network may have already been regretting opening up the lines after a series of rowdy callers offered partisan views on the US president’s ongoing impeachment hearing.

But they presumably thought things would be safe with Monty, a self-evidently polite and articulate gentleman.

“Howdy,” he said as a live camera feed showed viewers scenes from a break in the House Intelligence Committee hearing. “I just want to apologise, first and foremost, for all the morons on the calls earlier, especially from Alabama.”

A pause. “Secondly,” he continued, “I just want to say impeach the f*****. Have a great day!”

After a split second of silence, the unseen anchor styled out the pre-watershed outburst with little more than a weary note of resignation.

“Thanks, Monty in Florida,” he says cheerfully. “That’s it for our phone calls right now.”

The call, though blue, echoed the words of Michigan congresswoman Rashida Tlaib,

Shortly after being sworn in in January, the Democrat recalled a conversation with her young son in which she told him: “Baby ... we’re gonna go in there and we’re going to impeach the motherf*****.”

The impeachment itself is currently reaching a crucial stage with several key witnesses testifying that Mr Trump publicly pushed a fictional narrative with regards to his contentious dealings with Ukraine.

