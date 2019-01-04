'Impeach the motherf-----': Newly elected Democratic congresswoman vows to come for Donald Trump

A newly elected Democratic congresswoman has vowed to impeach Donald Trump, the US president, in an expletive-laced speech that has provoked outrage among Republicans.

Rashida Tlaib, who was sworn in on Thursday, said "we're gonna impeach the motherf-----" during a celebration party with supporters.

In a clip of the event circulated widely on social media on Friday, Ms Tlaib can be heard telling a crowd: "People love you. And you win.

"And when your son looks at you and says, 'Momma, look you won, bullies don't win.' And I said, 'Baby, they don't,' because we're gonna go in there and we're gonna impeach the motherf-----."

The US president responded in a tweet on Friday morning, saying: "How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong ... and is the most popular Republican in party history?"

Rashida Tlaib called Donald Trump 'a direct and serious threat to our country'

Rashida Tlaib as she is arrested following a protest

He added: "They only want to impeach me because they know they can't win in 2020, too much success!"

Ms Tlaib, who represents a heavily Democratic district in Michigan, has defended the comments, saying "I will always speak truth to power".

"This is not just about Donald Trump. This is about all of us. In the face of this constitutional crisis, we must rise," she tweeted.

The congresswoman is a member of the ethnically diverse, progressive wing of the Democratic party which was sworn into the new Congress on Thursday.

The Justice Democrats group, which includes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest ever congresswoman, and Ilhan Omar, the first member of Congress to wear a hijab, calls for members to reject corporate donations and describes itself as "working to change the Democratic Party from the inside".

A long-time critic of the Republican leader, Ms Tlaib was once arrested for heckling the then-candidate during his presidential campaign.

The morning of her entry into Congress, she labelled Mr Trump "a direct and serious threat to our country," in a co-authored op-ed for the Detroit Free Press. "We already have overwhelming evidence that the president has committed impeachable offences," she wrote. "The time for impeachment proceedings is now."

Rashida Tlaib poses with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for a ceremonial swearing-in