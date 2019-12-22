'Impeach me outside!': Alec Baldwin's Trump crashed 'Saturday Night Live' to give the Democratic debate the daytime show treatment

- "Saturday Night Live" took on the sixth Democratic presidential debate days after the 2020 hopefuls faced off in Los Angeles.
- Moderator Judy Woodruff, played by Heidi Gardner, opened the debate by noting the lack of diversity on the stage as only one candidate of color, Andrew Yang, met the debate's participation bar, making it "Just like the Bachelor," Gardner said, "the further we go the less diverse it gets."
- Kate McKinnon played on Sen. Elizabeth Warren's enthusiasm, by opening with "I am in my element — PBS is my safe word!"
- Pete Buttigieg, played by Colin Jost, cautiously warned his competitors that "tonight I will be in attack mode — as long as that's okay with you guys."
- Rachel Dratch made a surprise return as Amy Klobuchar, insisting that, "Tonight my voice will be as solid as my carefully rehearsed Midwestern mom jokes."
- After some minutes of the debate, President Donald Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, is revealed as waiting backstage the entire debate, complete with large hoop earrings, to face off with McKinnon as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was delivering Trump's Christmas present articles of impeachment.
- Watch the whole video below.
