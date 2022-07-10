Impeaching Clarence Thomas ‘unrealistic,’ says Senate majority whip

Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas? A top Senate Democrat says not likely.

Progressives who accuse Thomas of having a conflict of interest may have a fair point, but removing the justice from his lifetime appointment on the high court is a non-starter, Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“I don’t think it’s realistic,” Durbin said.

“There is, in my mind, a clear conflict of interest when it comes to Justice Thomas and issues related to the January 6th insurrection,” said the Illinois senator. “His wife is actively involved politically — going so far as to give direct advice to the president’s chief of staff during this crisis.”

Thomas did not recuse himself from a case about White House records related to the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the U.S. Capitol. He came under criticism for the decision when texts between his wife Ginni Thomas and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows surfaced.

“I would think that Justice Thomas should recuse himself from any decisions that relate to the January 6th episode,” Durbin said. “Already he was the single vote earlier on a case related to that issue. I think it’s a mistake.”

Lawmakers including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have called for Thomas to be impeached. But the notion has failed to gain much traction beyond the orbit of the New York Democrat’s fellow progressives.

“As to whether he’s going to be impeached, that is not realistic,” said Durbin. “But he should show good judgment. If this court is going to be credible, it has to be as apolitical as possible. Exactly the opposite has been happening.”

