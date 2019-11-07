Impeaching Trump Is Imperative to Preserving Our Democracy

Imagine if it had worked.

Imagine if our President had leveraged his role as Commander in Chief to persuade a foreign power to open an investigation into his political opponent.

Imagine if the President’s rival lost the primary because news broke that he was under investigation.

Imagine if that meant the President faced a weaker candidate in November 2020–and won re-election as a result.

Imagine if our President owed his victory to a foreign power and we never found out.

Imagine how much influence the leaders of that country would have on our foreign policy decisions.

Imagine how easily they could blackmail our Commander in Chief.

Imagine what our President would do next, knowing he could subvert our democracy without paying a price.

Now, imagine if, eventually, we did find out. But it was too late–because he had already won.

Imagine what that would do to our faith in elections, to our trust in government, to our belief that we live in a democracy.

If President Trump’s efforts to coerce Ukraine into interfering with American democracy had stayed a secret until the 2020 election–if a whistle-blower hadn’t spoken out–we would have fundamentally, perhaps irrevocably, lost faith in the legitimacy of our republic.

That is why there is no choice but to impeach and remove Trump: because he was willing to undermine our democracy to help his prospects of re-election; because he has stated, unapologetically, that he would do it again; and most important, because he wielded the powers of his office for personal benefit instead of for the benefit of the people. And a President like that–a President who puts himself over his country–is exactly the kind of Commander in Chief our founders included impeachment in our Constitution to remove.

Article II, Section 4, of our Constitution delineates what offenses warrant the removal of a President: “The President … shall be removed from office on impeachment for … treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

This raises the question: What, exactly, is a high crime or misdemeanor?

The answer isn’t what you’d expect. High crimes and misdemeanors are not necessarily crimes as defined by criminal codes. (After all, if the President decided to nuke Canada unprovoked, that would technically be within his rights as Commander in Chief but would nonetheless be grounds for impeachment.)

Nor do all crimes listed in criminal codes qualify as high crimes and misdemeanors. (One of the two high crimes enumerated by our founders, bribery, wasn’t even in criminal codes when the Constitution was written.)

But while our founders never explicitly defined the term, a consensus has emerged as to what a high crime and misdemeanor is.

As none other than Vice President Mike Pence said in response to witness testimony in 2008, back when he was a member of Congress: “This business of high crimes and misdemeanors goes to the question of whether or not the person serving as President of the United States put their own interests … ahead of public service.” Pence’s definition echoed Alexander Hamilton’s characterization of an impeachable offense as an “abuse or violation of some public trust.”

And in his conduct related to Ukraine alone, Trump is guilty of three such abuses of trust.

Trump’s first abuse of trust is the one our founders feared most: inviting a foreign power to interfere with our democracy. As George Washington said in his farewell address: “Foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of republican government.” James Madison, meanwhile, proposed including impeachment in the Constitution for the explicit purpose of ensuring that no President could “betray his trust to foreign powers.”