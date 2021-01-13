Impeachment article against Trump to go immediately to Senate once ratified by House

Griffin Connolly and Oliver O'Connell
(Independent)
(Independent)

The House will immediately send the ratified impeachment article against Donald Trump over to the Senate on Wednesday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has told reporters.

The rapid transmission of the article against Mr Trump for "incitement to insurrection" will trigger an impeachment trial in the Senate that promises to be one of the most dramatic legislative proceedings in American history.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who will be relegated to minority leader later this month, has not publicly said whether he will convict Mr Trump, although he has privately told confidants he supports the House’s impeachment, the New York Times has reported.

Mr McConnell is reportedly leaving it to individual members of the Senate GOP to vote their consciences on whether to vote to convict — and thereby remove — the president.

At least 17 Republican senators must join with the incoming Democratic majority to convict Mr Trump.

The president has just seven days remaining at the White House before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

More to follow…

