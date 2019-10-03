Impeachment Bombshell That Wasn't: Mysterious Packet Sends Rumor Mill Into Overdrive

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) speaks to reporters after a briefing on a packet from the State Department

WASHINGTON — The cryptically worded request marked urgent from the State Department’s independent watchdog set Congress on edge.

The message, according to Steven A. Linick, the department’s inspector general, was that he needed to meet — and right away — with senior congressional staff members to give them copies of documents related to the State Department and Ukraine. He signaled that they could be relevant to the House investigation into whether President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Some Democrats prepared for an explosive revelation that might show top administration officials had tried to obstruct their work. Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers on a caucus conference call that news reports were confirming that the heart of the briefing was about the White House retaliating against State Department staff who complied with the investigation. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings of Maryland, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, called Linick’s request “significant” and told lawmakers to “stay tuned.”

So what congressional aides received — a roughly 40-page packet of documents sheathed in a manila envelope decorated with cursive script and manipulated to look aged, with a return address portraying that it had come from the White House — may have been a bit of a letdown.

The packet included documents laying out a record of contacts between Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, and Ukrainian prosecutors, as well as accounts of Ukrainian law enforcement proceedings. Some of it was established fact and some was unsubstantiated speculation that cast the Bidens in a bad light.

“We thought this was about something else that the press had widely reported on,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., told reporters as he emerged from the chamber reserved for classified briefings. “Instead, we got this.”

Raskin, apparently the lone member of Congress to attend the briefing — its original audience was intended to be aides — promptly assumed the role of narrator and myth-debunker, brandishing the dossier in disgust for good measure.

“A series of hallucinatory propagandist suggestions,” he said.

There were more questions remaining than answers Wednesday. The packet contained a mysteriously curated collection of conspiratorial memos, news clippings and pages photocopied so poorly they were barely legible, according to a review of the dossier. The papers, contained in folders that appeared to be from a Trump hotel, were delivered to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s office in May — care of his secretary — by an unknown sender. The inspector general also included a series of emails between State Department officials that were not in the original file.

The memos referred to names that have played prominently in recent weeks, including Marie L. Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine; Yuriy Lutsenko, the prosecutor general of Ukraine; Hunter Biden; and George Soros, a frequent target of conspiracies.

Perhaps most interestingly, a number of the memos listed a New York address — the Park Avenue office belonging to Giuliani.

Giuliani confirmed Wednesday that the documents summarizing his interviews with the Ukrainian prosecutors were produced by a “professional investigator who works for my company.” Previously, Giuliani had recounted the interviews in a manner similar to that reflected in the documents. And he had previously described how his team had produced interview summaries modeled after those used by FBI agents.

By the end of the day, some lawmakers, like Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, were calling for further action.

“We also need to understand Secretary Pompeo’s role, given that it appears that he discussed these documents with at least one of his top aides and that the documents were distributed at the highest levels of the State Department,” Menendez said.

But others, like Raskin, had reached a somewhat more cynical conclusion.

This, he told reporters, was an “irrelevant distraction.”

