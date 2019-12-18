The impeachment drama has shown how broken Congress is, and Trump is taking full advantage

Business Insider

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 17, 2019.

Congress is fundamentally broken, and President Donald Trump is taking full advantage of that amid the impeachment proceedings.

Hyperpartisanship has ensured that the allegations against Trump, including that he solicited foreign election interference, will not be taken seriously.

Trump, whose approval numbers have remained remarkably steady, could conceivably be the first president in US history to be impeached and subsequently reelected.

Historians and political scientists are concerned about the future of American democracy when Congress refuses to take seriously its role of holding a president accountable.

The impeachment proceedings into President Donald Trump have revealed how fundamentally broken Congress is, and Trump is taking full advantage of that while live-tweeting the final stages of the drama.

Though Trump's legacy will be forever tarnished by impeachment, partisanship has ensured that the charges against him will not be given serious examination as the GOP has essentially pushed Congress into abdicating its historic role in holding the president accountable.

Republicans in Congress have steadfastly stood by Trump throughout the impeachment process, fervently defending him as he fundamentally rejected the principle of congressional oversight and refused to comply with any aspects of the inquiry.

Trump is poised to be the third president in US history to be impeached. But even before the House Judiciary Committee approved articles of impeachment against the president, the top Republican in the Senate publicly declared there was "zero chance" Trump would be removed via an expected trial.

Historians and political scientists are concerned about the future of American democracy when an entire branch of government is rendered impotent by partisan leanings, with one telling Insider that the US is entering the "uncharted territory" of potentially having a president reelected after impeachment.

In the House's debate on articles of impeachment against Trump on Wednesday, one Republican lawmaker literally compared the president to Jesus.

'A signal of the decline of the Republic'

Jeffrey A. Engel, the director of the Southern Methodist University Center for Presidential History, told Insider that if congressional lawmakers want to be true to the Constitution, they should be "up in arms about the fact that the president of the US is defying congressional subpoenas and congressional inquiries."

Engel said the Founding Fathers imagined the three branches of government as being engaged in not so much of a separation of powers but a competition, and what the country is witnessing is "exactly the kind of breakdown of the competition of powers that the Founders would've thought would be a signal of the decline of the Republic."

The Founders believed "impeachment should be incredibly difficult, but they also believed that senators should not think of themselves as the president's minions — they should think of themselves as a co-equal branch," Engel said.

He added: "Once you start erasing the co-equal-branch idea, then all bets are off."

Some might question whether Trump has proved impeachment to be an ineffective check on executive power when it seems predetermined the president will be acquitted in the Senate — and could go on to win reelection in 2020 even after being impeached.

Engel said impeachment was "still a critical tool for the Congress employ," but what Trump has done is "made Congress irrelevant."

The lesson gleaned from this is not necessarily that a president "can do whatever the heck they want and retain office," Engel said, but rather that "a president, including Trump, needs to really focus on their partisan support — not building across the aisle — if they want to do nefarious things."

Trump's approval rating has remained remarkably steady, and it's possible he could be reelected after impeachment

Trump is accused of freezing about $400 million in congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine as part of a scheme to pressure it into launching investigations that could aid his 2020 reelection campaign.

No president before Trump has faced impeachment over accusations of jeopardizing national security by soliciting foreign interference in an election.

But Republicans have declined to engage with the substance of the allegations against Trump, instead attacking the process while accusing Democrats of trying to undermine the results of the 2016 election — even as they guarantee he won't be removed.