Impeachment Explained: The sitting Congressman who was impeached and removed from former federal judgeship – now voting in Trump’s impeachment

In this episode of Impeachment Explained, Yahoo News looks at a historical instance when a Florida federal judge was impeached and removed from office in 1989 but was able to get elected to Congress in 1992. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., is still a member of Congress today but finds himself in some hot water after all these years. Who is Alcee Hastings, and how was it possible? Yahoo News explains.