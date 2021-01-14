Impeachment Was the GOP's Last Chance to Quit Donald Trump

Molly Ball
Speaker Nancy Pelosi presides over the vote on the impeachment article against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan.13, 2020.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi presides over the vote on the impeachment article against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan.13, 2020.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi presides over the vote on the impeachment article against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan.13, 2020. Credit - Gabriella Demczuk for TIME

As the House of Representatives voted Wednesday on the second impeachment of President Donald Trump, the leader of the chamber’s Republicans, Kevin McCarthy, sought to have it both ways. Trump’s actions were wrong, McCarthy said, but so was the last-minute impeachment push. “A vote to impeach will further fan the flames of partisan division,” McCarthy said. Still, he added, “The President bears responsibility for [last] Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.”

It was a stance likely to please nobody: not the Trump die-hards who populate the GOP base and see him as virtually infallible; not the shell-shocked establishment hoping to put the soon-to-be-ex-President in the rearview mirror. In that respect, it was an apt summation of the situation the Republican Party finds itself in as Trump leaves office in disgrace. Anything short of overthrowing the elected government won’t satisfy millions of Trump’s devoted followers. Yet the party’s inability to firmly reject Trump will allow him to continue dominating it, dictating its governing fictions and subjecting them to his whims.

How the GOP reckons with Trump as he leaves office is the question on which the future of American politics depends. For a few hours on Tuesday, it seemed the party might finally be gearing up to cast him aside. Mitch McConnell, the Republicans’ leader in the Senate, let it be known that he welcomed the impeachment effort, and several Trump-skeptical members of the House GOP announced their support for it. Leading the charge was the third-ranking House Republican, Liz Cheney, the Wyoming congresswoman and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution,” Cheney declared in announcing she would vote to impeach him.

To Trump’s opponents, it seemed like this might be the beginning of the the end. His critics, particularly those on the right, have long maintained that if only the party took a united stand, it could purge him and put to rest the lies and conspiracy theories that have gripped its ranks. The voters Trump has led into a cul-de-sac of craziness could, with a decisive show of leadership, be led away from him instead. “The devotion that Trump’s most fanatical supporters feel toward him will not go away on its own,” the conservative writer Matthew Continetti wrote in National Review. “It has to be severed. And Congress is in a position to act.”

But when it came down to it, House Republicans’ support for impeachment was more a trickle than a gush. In the end, 10 Republicans joined all 222 Democrats in voting to impeach. That was enough to secure a historically bipartisan result: no members of the President’s party voted for impeachment in 1868 and 2019, while five Democrats supported President Clinton’s impeachment in 1998. The 10 who crossed party lines spanned the spectrum, from moderates who’ve distanced themselves from Trump in the past to members from deep-red districts who simply reached the limits of what they could tolerate. “I will not use process as an excuse,” said Dan Newhouse, an unassuming fourth-termer from Washington state, taking direct aim at his colleagues’ objections. “There’s no excuse for President Trump’s actions.” There was applause in the chamber as he finished his brief statement.

Another four Republicans did not vote at all. Yet 197 of them, 93% of the GOP caucus, voted not to impeach. Some of them still condemned Trump in strong terms: Rep. Chip Roy of Texas called Trump’s conduct “impeachable” even as he raised procedural objections, while another Texan, Rep. Mike McCaul, expressed concern that he might regret his “no” vote as more facts about the siege come to light. But many others who spoke on the House floor defended the President to various degrees. Rep. Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin, for example, said Trump’s exhortation to “fight like hell” was “obviously standard hyperbole,” and he bore no blame for the violence that immediately followed it. Some of Cheney’s colleagues are circulating a petition to strip her leadership post.

Some Republicans believe in Trump as ardently as his most devoted supporters, but many others are afraid to repudiate him. Lawmakers have received a barrage of death threats against them and their families in recent weeks—threats that seem newly believable in light of last week’s siege. (As the House voted Wednesday, hundreds of National Guard troops lined the hallways—the first time soldiers have been stationed in the Capitol since the Civil War.) Trump and his allies have openly threatened primary challenges against Republicans who break with him, and in polls, many Republican voters say they consider themselves supporters of the President more than his party.

Yet not repudiating Trump has consequences, too. Major corporate donors have cut off the party’s election denialists, and the business world has denounced them. Trump himself has been kicked off Facebook and Twitter permanently. A resounding majority of Americans deplored the Capitol attack and blame the President for it. Since becoming the party of Trump, the GOP has lost the House, Senate and presidency. Formerly red states such as Arizona and Georgia have repeatedly voted for Democrats. Trump strengthened the party with rural white voters, but they were outnumbered by the educated voters in suburbs and exurbs that he drove away.

Most in the GOP would, like McCarthy, like to chart a middle course between going all-in on Trump’s cult of personality and rejecting it entirely. They want to assimilate Trump’s supporters without taking on his stain. If only Trump would play along—apologizing for his misdeeds, admitting he lost the election, headlining feel-good rallies here and there when elections come around, and generally being a team player—they could keep the voters he brought to the party and win back the ones he squandered. But they must know by now that Trump won’t let that happen. Indeed, he seems as likely as not to continue his attacks on disloyal Republicans in order to prove his continued clout. In a videotaped statement Wednesday, Trump urged his supporters to refrain from violence, but did not address the impeachment, the election or his role in last week’s events.

What happens next is unclear. McConnell announced Wednesday that he won’t immediately convene the Senate to try the impeachment case. Once President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated in a week, McConnell will no longer be the majority leader, and Democrats will be left to balance the ex-President’s case against competing priorities like confirming a new Cabinet and quickly passing the new COVID-19 relief Biden’s promised. Though McConnell has left the door open to convicting Trump, he also is a master of delay and obstruction who knows how quickly the perceived urgency of today’s hot-button issue can melt away in the face of Senate procedure.

As for the Republican Party’s long-term fate, that, too, remains to be seen. “Everyone craves a singular moment of cathartic repudiation,” the GOP pollster Patrick Ruffini said on Twitter, “but I still think the most likely scenario in the months following 1/20 is people… just forgetting.” Voters have short memories. And Trump, without Twitter or the pulpit of the presidency, may struggle to make his voice heard and become increasingly disengaged from politics. If he does want to stay in the fray, however, he can continue to make Republicans miserable by wielding his loyal army against them. The GOP may have missed its last, best chance Wednesday to finally take a united stand against Trump, and chart a different course without him.

Latest Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’ll file impeachment articles against Joe Biden on his first day in office

    'On January 21, 2021, I'll be filing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden for abuse of power,' Ms Greene had tweeted

  • Authorities: Man in 'Camp Auschwitz' shirt at riot arrested

    Robert Keith Packer, 56, was arrested in Newport News, where he lives. President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building last week after a rally the president held to repeat baseless election grievances. Five people died during the siege, including a Capitol police officer, a woman shot by police and three people who had medical emergencies.

  • Taliban chief tells officials to take only one wife because big weddings and dowries are depleting funds

    The head of the Afghan Taliban has ordered officials in the movement to take only one wife because extravagant weddings and bridal payments are depleting funds and leading to accusations of embezzlement. The edict from Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada was also an attempt to quash bad publicity that Taliban leaders were having profligate weddings. “We instruct officials of the Islamic Emirate, in accordance with Islamic Sharia [Islamic jurisprudence], to avoid second, third, and fourth marriage if there is no need,” he said in a written message earlier this month, Voice of America reported. Taliban officials have been instructed to share the order with their subordinates after complaints about the scale of spending on weddings. Afghans face huge social pressure to spend lavishly on their nuptials, while the groom must also often pay a hefty sum to the bride's family. Wives are sometimes kept in separate houses, meaning a groom must fund several households. “Up-to two million Afghanis (nearly £19,000) are paid for dowry in some parts of Afghanistan and the Taliban officials would seek this money for their second marriage,” one source told the broadcaster. The movement has also sometimes faced internal tensions as frontline fighters resent the movement's leadership appearing to lead the high life in Pakistan or Doha. “Families of several officials of the Islamic Emirate do not have a lot of money. Therefore, more marriages could affect their prestige, trustworthiness, and personality,” the message said. The message urged the movement to “protect yourself against accusation and disgrace,” adding that “transparency” and “gaining trust” were essential for their struggle. Abstaining from multiple marriages would protect the Taliban from “accusations of bribery, misappropriation, or embezzlement” and save them from seeking illicit sources of wealth. Akhundzada told followers that the orders were based on Islamic injunctions and have the support of religious scholars. Islam allows men to have up to four wives as long as they are treated equally, though the practice is frowned upon and uncommon in many Muslim societies. The message said there were exemptions to the new rule for officials who had a “legitimate need” or who used their own funds for weddings.

  • Trump reportedly mired in ‘self-pity’ as rift with allies deepens amid impeachment

    ‘He’s not going to find a lot of sympathetic Republicans,’ White House source tells CNN

  • AOC feared ‘White Supremacist members of Congress’ would turn her over to Trump rioters during siege

    As the fallout continues following last Wednesday’s Capitol insurrection, Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to her social media this week to share the terror she experienced that day – at times fearing her own congressional colleagues would turn her over to the angry mob to be killed. Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”?

  • Honduran migrants trek north toward Guatemalan border

    About 200 Honduran migrants resumed walking up a highway toward the border with Guatemala early Thursday, a day before a migrant caravan was scheduled to depart the city of San Pedro Sula. The group set out on Wednesday but paused at night before reaching some 75 police officers, dressed in riot gear, who waited along the highway on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula.

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Racist slurs interrupt funeral for Phoenix civil rights icon

    Calvin Goode “deserves to be laid to rest with deep respect and gratitude, not hateful racist remarks,” said Rep. Ruben Gallego.

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • Australia to kill pigeon that crossed Pacific from Oregon

    A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000-kilometer (8,000-mile) Pacific Ocean crossing from the United States to find a new home in Australia. Kevin Celli-Bird said Thursday he discovered the exhausted bird that arrived in his Melbourne backyard on Dec. 26 had disappeared from a race in the U.S. state of Oregon on Oct. 29. Experts suspect the pigeon that Celli-Bird has named Joe, after the U.S. president-elect, hitched a ride on a cargo ship to cross the Pacific.

  • Navy Career of 'QAnon Shaman' Ended After He Refused Anthrax Vaccine

    Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, a 33-year-old Navy veteran, refused to take the anthrax vaccine while in the Navy.

  • Lindsey Graham seemingly takes a swipe at McConnell while solidifying opposition to impeachment

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has had a whirlwind of a week.After the deadly riot at the United States Capitol last Wednesday, he threw cold water on his Republican colleagues' Electoral College challenges, saying "enough is enough," which led to him getting harassed by Trump supporters at the airport. But just a few days later he was on a plane with President Trump en route to Texas for a border wall event. Most recently, he came out strongly against impeaching Trump.In a statement Wednesday, Graham echoed fellow Republican lawmakers who argue impeachment would only further divide the country, since Trump is heading out of office soon anyway.Graham criticized Democrats for moving forward with the "snap impeachment," accusing them of attempting a "do-over" after last year's impeachment, which ultimately stalled in the Senate. But he had sharp words for his own party, as well, saying that Republicans who "legitimize this process" are "doing great damage not only to the country, the future of the presidency, but also to the party" since he thinks it would unfairly "demonize" Trump voters at-large because of the "actions of a seditious mob." Without naming him, Graham also appeared to take a shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who is reportedly pleased Democrats are impeaching Trump again. > .@LindseyGrahamSC makes clear again he's opposed to impeachment, saying it's "the last thing the country needs." > Also includes this line: "As to Senate leadership, I fear they are making the problem worse, not better." pic.twitter.com/RFavpMd5uC> > -- Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Seattle

    Come home from a day of exploration to a charming forest-clad cabin or a chic art-filled loft—the choice is yours&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Panic buttons were inexplicably torn out ahead of Capitol riots, says Ayanna Pressley chief of staff

    Congresswoman’s chief of staff says she was ‘deeply concerned’ by ‘Trump’s aims to incite violence’

  • Ghosn hid part of Nissan salary, fearing being forced out of Renault, Tokyo court told

    Carlos Ghosn hid part of his compensation at Nissan because he feared the French government would force him out of Renault if it discovered how much he earned, an executive at the Japanese carmaker told a Tokyo court on Thursday. Hari Nada, a former Nissan vice president in charge of legal affairs, is a key whistleblower in the case brought by Japanese prosecutors against former Nissan and Renault boss Ghosn, who was arrested in 2018.

  • Small plane crashes in South Carolina neighborhood in fog

    A small plane crashed into a neighborhood in dense fog and set a home on fire Wednesday near an airport in South Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. A woman inside the home apparently escaped injury from the crash, although Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins the woman may have been scratched by her cats as she tried to get them to safety. The single-engine Beechcraft BE-33 crashed just before 11 a.m., about a mile from the Jim Hamilton–L.B. Owens Airport, which handles non-commercial airplanes in Columbia, authorities said.

  • Report: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria; dozens killed or wounded

    Israeli warplanes carried out intense airstrikes in eastern Syria early Wednesday, apparently targeting positions and arms depots of Iran-backed forces.

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • Florida firefighter seen at the Capitol just got arrested. His lawyer shifts the blame

    A Central Florida firefighter photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during last week’s pro-MAGA riot was arrested Tuesday on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful entry.

  • Mike Pompeo cancels Europe trip after officials decline to meet with him

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cancelled a trip to Europe trip at the last minute. Mr Pompeo had been due to fly out on Tuesday but Reuters reports that Luxembourg’s foreign minister and several top European Union officials have declined to meet with him. The secretary was supposed to meet with his counterpart in Luxembourg before travelling on to Brussels.