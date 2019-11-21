WASHINGTON- Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., asked Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland about retaliation against a whistleblower who files a complaint during Wednesday's impeachment inquiry hearing, when she was interrupted by Rep. Michael Conaway, R-Texas, asking if she would respond to a question.

Speier refused to yield, saying she had only three minutes for questions. Conaway said The Washington Post article on which she was basing her question got three Pinocchios, a measure of accuracy used by The Washington Post.

“The president of the United States has five Pinocchios on a daily basis, so let’s not go there,” Speier said to sustained applause in the audience.

Read more of Wednesday's testimony

How to stay updated on USA TODAY's impeachment coverage

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Impeachment hearing: Speier, Conaway spar during Sondland testimony