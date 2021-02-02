Impeachment: House lays out case against Trump

Updated
Speaker Pelosi has overseen both Trump impeachments
Speaker Pelosi has overseen both Trump impeachments

Donald Trump must be convicted because he is "personally responsible" for the riot at the US Capitol, House Democrats have said.

They detail the former president's "incitement of insurrection against the republic he swore to protect" in a pre-trial brief released Tuesday.

It calls for him to be disqualified from ever running for office again.

Mr Trump's legal team argues that the impeachment article is in "violation" of the US Constitution.

The storming of the Capitol occurred while Congress was meeting inside to certify the election victory of President Joe Biden.

The riot led to the deaths of four people, including a Capitol Police officer. This is Trump's second impeachment trial, and he is the first US president in history to be impeached twice.

What did the House say?

House impeachment managers said the former president's repeated refusal to concede the election to Mr Biden encouraged the riot.

Prior to the armed insurrection, thousands of Trump supporters gathered at a "Save America" rally near the White House and listened to Mr Trump, who urged them to "fight like hell" because "we won [the election] by a landslide".

Mr Trump's "statements turned his 'wild' rally on January 6 into a powder keg waiting to blow", the 80-page legal brief says.

Impeachment managers deliver articles to the Senate on 25 January
Impeachment managers deliver articles to the Senate on 25 January

Impeachment managers plan to use Mr Trump's own words and video footage of the riot to say that "the furious crowd" was "primed (and prepared) for violence if he lit a spark".

"The evidence is clear. When other attempts to overturn the presidential election failed, former President Trump incited an attack on the Capitol," it reads.

They argue that, although Mr Trump is no longer in office, the Senate has to act because "a president must answer comprehensively for his conduct in office from his first day in office through his last".

"This is not a routine corruption charge," they wrote. "Trump has committed an impeachable offense of historic proportions."

Unlike in the case of Mr Trump's first impeachment last year, Democrats have not indicated that they will call any witnesses.

What is the Trump team's defence?

In their official response to the Democrats' pre-trial brief, lawyers for Mr Trump flatly rejected next week's impeachment trial as unconstitutional and in violation of his right to free speech.

They say that, because he is now a private citizen, "the Senate of the United States lacks jurisdiction over the 45th President because he holds no public office from which he can be removed".

In a potential preview of the trial's outcome, 45 out of 50 Senate Republicans appeared to agree last week when they voted to consider stopping the trial before it even starts.

Impeachment is generally used to remove a lawmaker from office, but it has also been used in the past to convict government officials who have already left office.

In the days since the insurrection, Mr Trump did not accept any blame for the violence, claiming his remarks at the rally had been "totally appropriate".

His lawyers will reiterate that firm denial, writing in the 14-page brief that "the Article of Impeachment misconstrues protected speech and fails to meet the constitutional standard for any impeachable offense".

Mr Trump's previous legal defence team bowed out last week after the former president repeatedly urged them to promote claims of election fraud, but the new team will reportedly not advance this line of argument.

What happened on 6 January again?

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered near the White House at a rally organised to challenge the election result and listened to Mr Trump speak.

In a 70-minute address, he exhorted them to march on Congress where politicians were meeting to certify Democrat Joe Biden's win.

The attack began after his speech ended.

Four people - three demonstrators and one police officer - died amid the violence.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Did Bernie's inauguration outfit epitomize 'white privilege'? A San Francisco teacher thinks so.

    While the casual outerwear and mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders donned at Biden’s inauguration became a viral sensation, not everyone was cheering.

  • Myanmar, Russia pose early tests for Biden's foreign policy

    A military coup in Myanmar and a mass crackdown on dissidents in Russia are presenting early tests for the Biden administration as it tries to reestablish American primacy as a worldwide pro-democracy leader. Having taken office with a pledge to restore ironclad U.S. support for human rights, freedom of speech and political openness, President Joe Biden is being confronted with two serious challenges in two disparate parts of the world that had either been neglected or the subject of inconsistent messaging during the Trump era. After investing decades of time, energy and money into promoting democracy in both Myanmar and Russia, the U.S. now faces challenges in each that could affect the global balance of power, with the Myanmar turmoil potentially strengthening China's hand.

  • Lindsey Graham proven wrong immediately after trying to defend numerous Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's statements

    Senator says he would want to have conversations with Ms Greene before passing judgement on her prior comments

  • Russian prosecutors seek Navalny jail term, Kremlin tells U.S. to back off

    Russian state prosecutors said they would ask a court on Tuesday to jail opposition politician Alexei Navalny for up to three and a half years, and the Kremlin said it would not listen to U.S. complaints about his case. Riot police detained more than 5,300 people who took part in protests across Russia on Sunday calling for the release of Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin who was detained last month on his return from Germany. The political unrest is a headache for Putin, 68, who has dominated Russian politics for over two decades.

  • SpaceX launches explosive test of prototype Starship

    SpaceX's Starship prototype dubbed SN9 took flight from Texas on Tuesday for a test that ended in a fiery explosion after a successful launch.Why it matters: The rocket is part of SpaceX's test program to build a space system that can transport people and payloads to deep space destinations like Mars. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.Details: SN9 managed to make it up to its target altitude of about 10 kilometers after launch before flipping around and flying through the air sideways. * The prototype then flipped back in an attempt to land upright before exploding. The company's SN8 flight in December also ended in a fiery crash. * "We've just got to work on that landing a little bit," SpaceX's John Insprucker said during a webcast.The intrigue: Space watchers have been waiting for this test for about a week, but it took until Monday night for the FAA to approve this most recent flight. * SpaceX violated its launch license during the SN8 test flight by exceeding the risk to the public allowed for the launch, leading leading to the FAA requiring SpaceX to conduct an investigation. * The results of that investigation were incorporated into the most recent test's launch license.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Future of Holocaust research in Poland hinges on libel case

    Two Polish historians are facing a libel trial for a scholarly examination of Polish behavior during World War II, a case whose outcome is expected to determine the fate of independent Holocaust research under Poland’s nationalist government. A verdict is expected in Warsaw's district court on Feb. 9 in the case against Jan Grabowski and Barbara Engelking, historians with the Polish Center for Holocaust Research in Warsaw.

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • McConnell Urges Caucus to Oppose Mayorkas for Biden DHS Secretary

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged Senate Republicans to vote against President Biden’s choice to lead the Department of Homeland Security, blasting Alejandro Mayorkas as an “ethically-compromised partisan lawyer.” “Frankly, his record should foreclose confirmation, even to a lower post,” McConnell said Tuesday in a withering speech on the Senate floor, adding that it is “remarkable that someone with this record is even up for a Cabinet appointment. I’ll be voting against his confirmation and urge our colleagues to do the same.” The Kentucky Republican listed several aspects of Mayorkas’s career that he said make the DHS veteran unworthy of the Cabinet post. “As a high-ranking official in the Obama administration, Mr. Mayorkas did his best to turn U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services into an unethical favor factory for Democratic Party royalty,” McConnell continued. McConnell referenced an inspector general report that discovered Mayorkas had intervened to help several foreign investors connected to high-profile Democrats obtain green cards. Mayorkas previously headed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, where he promoted a “culture of fear and disrespect,” McConnell charged. The Senate GOP leader said he has supported Biden’s other Cabinet nominees up to this point because they are “mainstream” choices, but argued Mayorkas is “something else.” A handful of other Senate Republicans have also voiced concern about Mayorkas’s nomination as DHS chief. “There’s a number of problems with that nomination that we need to talk about,” Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, said last week. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Mayorkas’s qualifications “unassailable.” “He is a seven-year veteran of the DHS and has already been confirmed by this chamber three — three — times,” Schumer said. “Like most of President Biden’s Cabinet nominees, his nomination is also history-making: He will be the first Latino and first immigrant to hold the top job at DHS.” The Senate voted to confirm Mayorkas as DHS Secretary Tuesday afternoon in a 56-43 vote. So far, five of Biden’s Cabinet-level nominees have been confirmed: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

  • Israel says supplied first COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians

    Israel said on Monday it supplied the Palestinians with their first shipment of COVID-19 shots, totalling 2,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine. The vaccines were transferred into the occupied West Bank and will be used by Palestinian Authority medical teams, according to a statement by COGAT, Israel's military liaison to the Palestinians. Israel has earmarked an additional 3,000 doses for the Palestinians, said a COGAT spokesman.

  • Russian prosecutors back request to imprison Navalny as his wife fined for taking part in protests

    Russian state prosecutors on Monday said they would back an effort to jail opposition politician Alexei Navalny for up to three and a half years at a court hearing taking place on Tuesday despite international condemnation. After a second weekend of nationwide protests in support of Mr Navalny, a court is expected to rule on whether to convert a previous suspended sentence on fraud charges into a custodial one. On Sunday, thousands of people took the streets for the second straight weekend, with police estimated to have detained more than 5,300 people nationwide. The protests are seen as a growing problem for Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, who is the country's longest serving leader since Josef Stalin. More protests have been organised for Tuesday. Mr Navalny faces a prison term for alleged probation violations from a 2014 money-laundering conviction which is widely seen as politically motivated.

  • Five children, 1 adult killed in Oklahoma home

    Police say one person is in custody after six people, including five children, were shot to death at a home in Oklahoma. A police spokeswoman says authorities don't believe the attack was random, but investigators don't yet have a motive. (Feb. 2)

  • FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

    Two FBI agents were killed and three wounded in a shooting that erupted on Tuesday when they arrived to search an apartment in a child pornography case, a confrontation that marked one of the bloodiest days in FBI history. The violence forced residents in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise to huddle inside their homes as a SWAT team stormed the apartment building and police helicopters circled overhead. FBI Director Christopher A. Wray identified the two slain agents as Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, both of whom specialized in investigating crimes against children.

  • West Virginia's GOP governor supports big pandemic relief bill: 'If we throw away some money, so what?'

    West Virginia's Republican governor and Democratic senator are on two different sides of the pandemic relief debate — but not necessarily the sides you'd expect. Gov. Jim Justice (R) spent the past four years as a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, and leads a state that voted for Republicans two to one in its 2020 statewide elections. But in a Monday interview with CNN, Justice not only recommitted to working with President Biden; he voiced support for a position even Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) won't take. While Justice would like senators on both sides of the aisle to come together on COVID-19 relief, he indicated support for Biden's $1.9 trillion bill over Republicans' more conservative option. It's not worth "trying to be ... fiscally conservative at this point in time," Justice told CNN's Poppy Harlow, saying that "if we actually throw away some money right now, so what? We have really got to move and get people taken care of." **Republican** Governor of West Virginia @WVGovernor to me on Stimulus: “Trying to be per se fiscally responsible at this point in time with what we’ve got going on in the country, if we actually throw away some money right now, so what?” Has he talked to @Sen_JoeManchin? I ask. pic.twitter.com/s93QMWze3m — Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) February 1, 2021 Manchin has meanwhile called for a more targeted relief bill that only extends stimulus checks to Americans who aren't getting paychecks. Montana Sen. Jon Tester (D) also made it clear Sunday that he supports the Democrats' bill. Montana voted for Trump over Biden by about 16 points in November, and also declined to elect former Gov. Steve Bullock (D) to replace its Republican senator. But despite his precarious position, Tester affirmed he doesn't think $1.9 trillion is "too much money" right now. Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) on the coming COVID relief bill vote: "I don't think $1.9 trillion, even though it is a boatload of money, is too much money. I think now is not the time to starve the economy ..." pic.twitter.com/XGyNOdUehk — The Recount (@therecount) January 31, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Rise of the Barstool conservativesBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnell

  • French health body approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    France's top health advisory body on Tuesday approved the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, but said the shot should only be administered to those aged under 65. The decision makes AstraZeneca's vaccine the third shot available in France, after those of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. Its recommended use for those aged below 65 echoes similar advice from experts in Italy, Austria, and Germany, which said the vaccine should not be given to the elderly, citing a lack of sufficient data to recommend use in older age groups.

  • Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old mummies with golden tongues in northern Egypt

    Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed more than a dozen 2,000-year-old mummies, including some with gold tongues in their mouths, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The Egyptian-Dominican team from the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic was working at the Taposiris Magna Temple in western Alexandria when it discovered the remains of 16 ancient Egyptians buried in rock tombs. The mummies were poorly preserved and in a state of significant decomposition, but photographs released by the ministry showed a human skeleton with a clearly visible, tongue-shaped piece of gold placed in its jaw. According to officials, the amulets “were placed in the mouth of the mummy in a special ritual to ensure their ability to speak in the afterlife before the Osirian court.” In Egyptian mythology, Osiris was the god of the afterlife, as well as fertility and agriculture. Dr Kathleen Martinez, who headed the team, explained that of the 16 mummies, the two most important had preserved alongside them the remains of scrolls and parts of their cartonnage – a kind papyrus or linen-based papier-mache used to construct the intricate “face masks” that envelop the mummified bodies inside their sarcophagi.

  • China strips license from second lawyer for HK activists

    A second Chinese lawyer who represented a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist was stripped of his license on Tuesday as Beijing attempts to crush opposition to its tighter control over the territory. Ren Quanniu, who represented one of 12 Hong Kong activists who tried to flee to Taiwan, said he had his license revoked by the Henan Provincial Justice Department.

  • Biden White House clashes with media after asking for pre-written questions

    White House spokesperson argued that asking what questions were bound to come up was part of effort to offer thorough responses and avoid dodging questions during briefings

  • 'Watch Me (Whip-Nae Nae)' rapper Silento charged with murder in Atlanta

    The Atlanta rapper Silento, best known for his 2015 hit "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)," was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of his cousin, Frederick Rooks, the DeKalb County Police Department said. Silento, the stage name of 23-year-old Ricky Lamar Hawk, was being held without bond in a DeKalb County jail late Monday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Police found Rooks, 34, dead with multiple gunshot wounds early Jan. 21, and they used security cameras from multiple residents to recreate what happened. Hawk told the Journal-Constitution in 2015 that he put "Watch Me" on YouTube after he lost the talent show at DeKalb's Redan High School, to prove the haters wrong. It has since been watched more than 1.8 billion times and spawned its own dance craze. His first album, Fresh Outta High School, came in out in 2018. Hawk has more recently gotten in trouble with the law, the Journal-Constitution reports. He was arrested twice in one week last April, for domestic violence and gun charges in California, then arrested again in DeKalb County in October for driving at more than 140 mph on I-85. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's parents are not okayMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Pete Buttigieg becomes 1st openly gay person confirmed to Cabinet seat

  • Once united in support of Biden, environmentalists and unions clash over pipelines

    Environmentalists and labor unions that threw their support behind U.S. President Joseph Biden now find themselves on the opposite sides of a battle over the construction of big pipeline projects between Canada and the United States. The United States is the world's largest producer of oil and gas. Biden's administration aims to transition the U.S. economy towards net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and his initial moves towards that goal included cancelling a permit for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline (KXL) and reducing oil-and-gas leasing.