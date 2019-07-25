From impeachment to indictment: 5 repercussions from Robert Mueller's testimony

From impeachment to indictment, 5 ways Robert Mueller's long-awaited testimony is likely to resonate down the road

Now what?

The long-awaited testimony by Robert Mueller before two congressional committees Wednesday didn’t drop bombshells or spark the fireworks many Democrats had hoped for, but it will have repercussions.

From impeachment to indictment, the former special counsel's appearance could have an impact on Republicans and Democrats, on congressional decisions in the next few weeks and the presidential election next year.

Here are five ways that his seven hours in the witness chair could reverberate down the road:

1) Impeaching the president

It just got less likely.

Of 235 House Democrats, at least 92 have endorsed launching an impeachment inquiry of President Trump – importantly, not including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Before the hearings, those who support impeachment saw Mueller’s testimony as the most likely way to ignite outrage and, perhaps, meet Pelosi's demand that there be broad public sentiment and the possibility of winning a conviction in the Republican-controlled Senate before moving ahead.

While Mueller outlined an assault on democracy by Russians and a response by President Trump and his campaign that was "problematic" and worse, his testimony left Democrats frustrated. As he had warned beforehand, he declined to expand on the contents of his 448-page report, two years in the making.

He refused to be cinematic, to deliver a sound bite or create a viral moment.

"I refer you to the report," he repeated again and again.

When committee members asked him to read aloud passages from the report, he told them he'd prefer that they read them instead.

He didn’t sketch the narrative arc that might persuade skeptics to endorse impeachment. In the opening moments, Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler prompted Mueller to state that he hadn’t cleared Trump of allegations of obstructing justice, noting that Justice Department guidelines prohibit indicting a sitting president.

"Did you actually totally exonerate the president?" Nadler asked.

"No," Mueller replied.

But over the hours that followed, he declined to opine on whether impeachment was warranted.

Some additional House Democrats may now support impeachment, but Mueller’s testimony didn’t seem to provide the clear tipping point that some Democrats wanted – enough to, say, get an additional two dozen or so representatives on board that would put a majority of the Democratic caucus behind the inquiry.

The clock is ticking. Congress now heads into the August recess, and the time is fast approaching when Democrats are likely to conclude that defeating Trump in the 2020 election takes precedence, and is more feasible, than impeaching him before then.

2) Indicting the president

It could happen, Mueller made clear, once Trump has moved out of the White House.

Indeed, in what seemed for a time to be a blockbuster exchange, Mueller confirmed that he would have indicted Trump for obstruction of justice if not for Justice Department guidance that prohibits charging a sitting president.

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California had ticked through Trump actions that, he said, met the “three elements” behind the crime of obstruction. Then he said, “The reason, again, that you did not indict Donald Trump is because of the O.L.C. opinion?” (That is a reference to DOJ's Office of Legal Counsel.)

“That is correct,” Mueller said.

But after the lunch break, Mueller clarified that wasn’t what he meant. "What I wanted to clarify is the fact that we did not make any determination with regard to culpability in any way," he said. He didn't decide whether to indict Trump because that wasn't an option.

That said, he confirmed several times that a president could be indicted for obstruction of justice or other crimes after he left office.

Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois asked if Trump might be able to wait out an indictment by winning a second term. “What if a president serves beyond the statute of limitations?” he asked.

Mueller said he didn’t really have an answer. The statute of limitations on federal obstruction charges, Quigley said, was five years.

3) Shaping public opinion

Mueller’s testimony may have hardened public views, but it’s hard to believe it reshaped them.